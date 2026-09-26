This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo

In Norway and Finland, winter is not simply a season—it shapes the cultures and traditions of the far north. Traveling by ship, rail, and road, this 16-day journey from Oslo to Helsinki ventures through some of the Nordic region’s most remote corners, from Arctic Norway’s rugged coast to Finland’s snow-covered forests.
Along the way, you can connect with Sámi communities, search for the Northern Lights, and sleep beneath the northern sky in a glass igloo. A visit to Rovaniemi, celebrated as the “home of Santa Claus,” brings the mythology of winter to life before the trip concludes in Helsinki. Moving at an unhurried pace creates time to immerse yourself in the region’s scenery and customs.
Ride the Flåm Railway through Norway’s mountainous interior, cruise the UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord, and sail Hurtigruten’s Coastal Express past remote fjords and fishing villages to Kirkenes. By balancing views of the Arctic coastline with time among the people who live on it, the journey reveals the landscapes and people at the heart of Nordic identity.
Itinerary / 16 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1 and 2:Discover Oslo’s Art and Culture Scene
On the second day of your trip, board a private coach for a three-hour sightseeing tour of Oslo’s highlights, including Vigeland Sculpture Park, the Oslo Opera House, and Holmenkollen Ski Jump. Spend the afternoon discovering the museum-filled Bygdøy Peninsula at your own pace; the open-air Norsk Folkemuseum traces Norwegian life through historic buildings relocated from across the country. Finish with dinner on your own at Statholdergaarden or the more casual Little Pickle.
Days 3 and 4:Ride the Flåm Railway and Cruise Through the Nærøyfjord to Bergen
After descending through waterfall-lined valleys to Flåm, check into your hotel and explore the small village independently, followed by dinner back at the hotel. After breakfast the next day, depart Flåm by boat, cruising between the steep mountains and waterfalls of the UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord.
On arrival in Gudvangen, continue by bus on a scenic ride to Voss, where you’ll board the train for Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city. Transfer to your hotel, then spend the evening along the harbor and dine at a local institution such as Bryggeloftet & Stuene.
Days 5 and 6:History and Mountain Views in Bergen and Ålesund
Later, transfer to the Hurtigruten terminal for check-in and embarkation procedures. In the evening, depart Bergen and begin your northbound voyage along the Norwegian coast.
Wake up as the ship passes through Nordfjord and rounds the rugged Stadlandet peninsula. Dock in Ålesund and wander among the city’s celebrated art nouveau façades, visit the Atlantic Sea Park, or climb the steps to Mount Aksla for views over the surrounding archipelago. Return aboard for the evening journey to Molde, where the distant peaks of the Molde Panorama rise beyond the fjord.
Days 7 and 8:Trondheim and Crossing the Arctic Circle
In the afternoon, the ship turns northwest, passing the red Kjeungskjær Lighthouse before continuing toward Rørvik and the island-dotted Vikna archipelago. Cross the Arctic Circle in the morning and make a brief call at Ørnes near Svartisen, Norway’s second-largest glacier.
Continue to Bodø where you can join a coastal walk or guided bus tour. Later, enter the Lofoten archipelago, stopping at Stamsund and Svolvær where you may visit a local brewery. After dark, watch the open sky for a possible appearance by the Northern Lights. Now that you’re above the Arctic Circle, your chances of spotting this natural phenomenon increase.
Days 9 and 10: Explore Tromsø and the Top of Europe
Explore the compact city center on your own or join a polar history tour. You can also visit the Polaria aquarium to learn more about Arctic research and marine life or stop by Mack Brewery and the historic pub of Ølhallen for a taste of local beers.
Depart beneath the jagged Lyngen Alps, bound toward Skjervøy. After early morning calls at Hammerfest and Havøysund, arrive in Honningsvåg, one of Norway’s northernmost towns.
Travel to the North Cape plateau—the northernmost point in Europe reachable by road—for sweeping views over the Barents Sea, watching for grazing reindeer along the way. Sail to Kjøllefjord, where you can join an optional excursion to meet a Sámi reindeer-herding family. Later, pass Slettnes Lighthouse, the northernmost mainland lighthouse in the world, en route to Berlevåg.
Days 11 and 12:Finnish Lapland, the Cultural Center of the Sámi Community
Arrive in Saariselkä, a village in Finnish Lapland, settle into your hotel, and enjoy dinner followed by an evening at leisure—and, conditions permitting, another chance to see the Northern Lights.
Travel to Inari, considered the cultural center of Finland’s Sámi community. With a local guide, tour the Sámi Museum Siida to learn about Sámi history and contemporary life, and the relationship between people and the northern environment. Later, take in the frozen expanse of Lake Inari, go ice fishing, and have lunch at a wilderness hotel before returning to Saariselkä.
Days 13 and 14:Hunt for the Northern Lights and Visit the Home of Santa Claus
Depart Saariselkä after breakfast and travel south toward Rovaniemi, where Santa Claus is said to make his home, pausing in Sodankylä to see its centuries-old wooden church. Continue to Santa Claus Village, which straddles the Arctic Circle, and browse its shops.
In the afternoon, travel onward to Sinettä and check into the Arctic SnowHotel & Glass Igloos. Your room’s heated glass roof offers uninterrupted views of the night sky and another chance to watch for the aurora without leaving your bed. After dinner, sign up for optional activities such as snowshoeing or aurora photography.
Days 15 and 16:A Husky Safari and Helsinki
Arrive in the late afternoon and walk to your hotel in the city center. Gather with your fellow travelers for a farewell dinner. If you extend your stay by another night, take a final stroll through Helsinki’s neoclassical center or along its Baltic waterfront before bringing your Nordic winter journey to a close.