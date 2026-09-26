This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo

In Norway and Finland, winter is not simply a season—it shapes the cultures and traditions of the far north. Traveling by ship, rail, and road, this 16-day journey from Oslo to Helsinki ventures through some of the Nordic region’s most remote corners, from Arctic Norway’s rugged coast to Finland’s snow-covered forests.

Along the way, you can connect with Sámi communities, search for the Northern Lights, and sleep beneath the northern sky in a glass igloo. A visit to Rovaniemi, celebrated as the “home of Santa Claus,” brings the mythology of winter to life before the trip concludes in Helsinki. Moving at an unhurried pace creates time to immerse yourself in the region’s scenery and customs.

Ride the Flåm Railway through Norway’s mountainous interior, cruise the UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord, and sail Hurtigruten’s Coastal Express past remote fjords and fishing villages to Kirkenes. By balancing views of the Arctic coastline with time among the people who live on it, the journey reveals the landscapes and people at the heart of Nordic identity.