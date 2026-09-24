12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests

For more than 130 years, Hurtigruten has sailed Norway’s coast, linking dramatic fjords, remote fishing villages, and small port towns. The round-trip Coastal Express follows the original Bergen–Kirkenes–Bergen route established in 1893, traveling 2,500 nautical miles through landscapes that shift from island-dotted shores and deep fjords to the Arctic reaches of northern Norway.

More than a scenic cruise, the journey is perhaps the most authentic way to experience Norway, offering a window into the rhythms of coastal life. Frequent port calls create opportunities to meet communities that have depended on the sea for generations, while regionally sourced cuisine onboard reflects the places visited along the way.

Stroll among elegant art nouveau buildings in Ålesund, take a Viking tour in the Lofoten Islands, and sail past the Seven Sisters mountain range. Stops in Tromsø and Kirkenes reveal northern Norway’s polar history and contemporary Arctic culture.

Optional hikes, wildlife safaris, and cultural excursions invite travelers to engage more deeply with each destination. Moving at an unhurried pace, the Coastal Express becomes an immersive experience rather than an itinerary, revealing Norway beyond a collection of famous landmarks. It becomes a living coastline shaped by the sea and the communities along it.