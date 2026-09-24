JOURNEYS

12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests

For more than 130 years, Hurtigruten’s Coastal Express has gone beyond famous landmarks to reveal the people, traditions, and landscapes found along these Scandinavian shores.
Ålesund, Norway

Ålesund, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

For more than 130 years, Hurtigruten has sailed Norway’s coast, linking dramatic fjords, remote fishing villages, and small port towns. The round-trip Coastal Express follows the original Bergen–Kirkenes–Bergen route established in 1893, traveling 2,500 nautical miles through landscapes that shift from island-dotted shores and deep fjords to the Arctic reaches of northern Norway.

More than a scenic cruise, the journey is perhaps the most authentic way to experience Norway, offering a window into the rhythms of coastal life. Frequent port calls create opportunities to meet communities that have depended on the sea for generations, while regionally sourced cuisine onboard reflects the places visited along the way.

Stroll among elegant art nouveau buildings in Ålesund, take a Viking tour in the Lofoten Islands, and sail past the Seven Sisters mountain range. Stops in Tromsø and Kirkenes reveal northern Norway’s polar history and contemporary Arctic culture.

Optional hikes, wildlife safaris, and cultural excursions invite travelers to engage more deeply with each destination. Moving at an unhurried pace, the Coastal Express becomes an immersive experience rather than an itinerary, revealing Norway beyond a collection of famous landmarks. It becomes a living coastline shaped by the sea and the communities along it.

Itinerary / 12 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
Ålesund, Norway

Trip Highlight

Trondheim

Founded in 997, Trondheim remains one of Norway’s most historic cities. Visit Nidaros Cathedral, the country’s Gothic masterpiece, built over the burial site of St. Olav. Then, wander into the Bakklandet neighborhood, where wooden houses, independent shops, and riverside cafés line cobblestone streets.
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Trip Designer

Hurtigruten

Since 1893, Hurtigruten has connected Norway’s coastal communities. It visits 34 ports on its legendary 12-day round-trip between Bergen and Kirkenes, sailing what is often called the “World’s Most Beautiful Voyage.” The custom-built fleet carries cargo and local passengers alongside international guests—a coastal service first and a cruise second.
Bergen, Norway

Bergen, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 1 and 2: Welcome to Norway

Arrive in Bergen and, time permitting, explore the UNESCO-listed Bryggen district, where red Hanseatic-era wharves house galleries, workshops, and cafés. Relax in Hurtigruten’s guest lounge at Jektevik Terminal before boarding your ship.

In the evening, meet the Expedition Team over dinner as the ship follows the historic Hjeltefjord, a route once traveled by Vikings. On day two, sail through Nordfjord and around the rugged West Cape before reaching Ålesund, a fishing port rebuilt in the art nouveau style after a 1904 fire.

Continue into Geirangerfjord (depending on the season), where waterfalls tumble from steep mountainsides, then ride a tender ashore to Geiranger village. Later, stop in Molde, the City of Roses, known for its waterfront setting and panoramic views across the surrounding mountains and fjords. On a clear evening, you can spot all 222 peaks in the distance.
Trondheim, Norway

Trondheim, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Day 3:Discover Trondheim and Rørvik

Spend several hours in Trondheim, Norway’s first capital and a city that mixes medieval landmarks with youthful energy. Head out on your own, visiting the Archbishop’s Palace and Nidaros Cathedral, where Norwegian monarchs were crowned.

You might also choose to cross Gamle Bybro, the Old Town Bridge, to Bakklandet, a neighborhood with the world’s first bicycle lift. Alternatively, discover the city on a guided walking tour or by kayak on the water.

Back aboard, follow Trondheimsfjord, passing the ochre-colored Kjeungskjær Lighthouse, islets, and reefs. Call briefly at Rørvik, a maritime town in the Vikna archipelago with a deep connection to the sea, where you can enjoy views of the passing shoreline from the deck before continuing north.
Saltstraumen, Norway

Saltstraumen, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Day 4: Bodø’s Street Art and Viking History in Stamsund

Cross the Arctic Circle northbound before docking in Ørnes, a coastal village near Svartisen, Norway’s second-largest glacier. Continue to northern Norway’s second-largest city, Bodø, framed by the Børvasstindene mountains. Admire the town’s street art and lively waterfront or join a boat excursion to Saltstraumen, the world’s most powerful maelstrom.

Later, the Lofoten Wall—a 62-mile chain of mountain peaks—appears on the horizon as the ship approaches Stamsund, a traditional fishing community in the Lofoten Islands. Optional excursions delve into the archipelago’s Viking history and farming traditions. End the evening in Svolvær, Lofoten’s main town, where red fishermen’s cabins known as rorbuer stand on stilts above the water.
Honningsvåg, Norway

Honningsvåg, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 5 and 6:Visit Tromsø and Honningsvåg

Begin the day in Harstad, a cultural hub on Norway’s largest island outside Svalbard, Hinnøya, and stroll around the waterfront before continuing to Finnsnes, watching for puffins and other seabirds along the way. Spend the afternoon in Tromsø, exploring the city’s boutiques, restaurants, and architecture on your own, or join a guided tour.

In the early evening, sail past the trading post of Skjervøy, founded in 1622, and the Lyngen Alps. Wake in Hammerfest, located on an island where herds of reindeer migrate by the thousands in the summer.

Continue along the Arctic coast to Honningsvåg, gateway to the North Cape, the northernmost point in Europe reachable by road. Choose between an excursion to its towering cliffs or a bird-watching safari.

In summer, a third option takes you to the village of Kjøllefjord to meet Indigenous Sámi and learn about their traditions, including reindeer herding and joik singing. Afterward, sail to the journey’s northernmost port of call, Mehamn, a small fishing village on the Barents Sea.
Finnmark, Norway

Finnmark, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 7 and 8:Sail Along the Barents Coast

After late-night calls at Båtsfjord and Vardø, dock at Vadsø, a renowned bird-watching destination on a major migration route. Continue to the cruise’s turning point, Kirkenes in the county of Finnmark, a frontier town shaped by Sámi, Finnish, and Russian influences. There, you can explore on your own or choose from excursions such as taking a riverboat to the Norwegian border and fishing for king crab, a local delicacy.

Traveling south, return to Vardø to see the solemn Steilneset Memorial (known locally as the witches’ monument) and star-shaped Vardøhus Fortress before evening stops in Båtsfjord and Berlevåg. Following early calls at Honningsvåg and Havøysund, spend the late morning in Hammerfest.

Shop for souvenirs at the Royal and Ancient Polar Bear Society, hike to the scenic viewpoint atop Mount Salen, or visit the Meridian Column, part of the UNESCO-listed Struve Geodetic Arc. In the afternoon, cruise south through Øksfjord, reaching Tromsø near midnight. In summer, the Midnight Sun leaves time for a late stroll through the still-lively city.
Stokmarknes, Norway

Stokmarknes, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Day 9:Harstad, Stokmarknes, and Trollfjord

Following a stop at Finnsnes in the early morning, step ashore in Harstad to see Trondenes Church, the world’s northernmost medieval stone church. Pause at Risøyhamn, the trip’s smallest port of call, before heading to Sortland, where the landscape slowly transforms from hills to mountains reaching more than 3,000 feet.

In Stokmarknes, visit Hurtigrutemuseet, a museum building designed to resemble a ship in a bottle. It chronicles the Hurtigruten legacy, built around the MS Finnmarken, a retired ship from 1956.

If conditions permit, sail into narrow Trollfjord—just 328 feet wide at the entrance—hemmed by near-vertical mountains and frequented by sea eagles. Finish the day in Svolvær, where you can go on an optional brewery tour or adventure aboard a rigid inflatable boat.
Brønnøysund, Norway

Brønnøysund, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Day 10:Norwegian Folklore and Traditions in Sandnessjøen and Brønnøysund

Shortly after breakfast, cross the Arctic Circle southbound and mark the occasion with a traditional spoonful of Norwegian cod liver oil. Make a short stop at Nesna before sailing on to Sandnessjøen, where the Helgeland Coast begins, a route that threads through thousands of islands and sheltered waterways. Watch the Seven Sisters mountain range rise above the horizon. Legend has it that the landmark peaks are trolls, caught by the sunrise and turned to stone.

Spend the afternoon in Brønnøysund, strolling along the marina before visiting the neo-Gothic Brønnøy Church. Back at sea, try to spot the enormous natural opening in Torghatten Mountain as the ship passes. The day concludes in Rørvik, a welcoming fishing port amid the islands and skerries of the Vikna archipelago.
Trondheim, Norway

Trondheim, Norway

Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Days 11 and 12:Explore Trondheim and Kristiansund

Return to Trondheim in the quiet morning hours to see the sacred Nidaros Cathedral or climb to Kristiansten Fort for sweeping views of Norway’s third-largest city. Dock at Kristiansund’s harbor in the late afternoon. Spread across four islands, the town is known as Norway’s “Bacalao Capital” for the salted cod that was traditionally laid out to dry on the surrounding cliffs.

Take a walk around the cobblestone streets of the old town and tour the lively port before continuing to Molde, where you can spot the tops of the Romsdal Alps. Pause in Florø and take in the harbor and marina.

As you depart, look for the Stabben Lighthouse balanced on a rocky islet. The ship then crosses the mouth of Sognefjord, Norway’s longest and deepest fjord, and follows Hjeltefjord into Bergen where you will disembark. To extend your trip, join a Bergen sightseeing tour or head out on a post-cruise program that includes a tour of Oslo.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
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