How Travel Can Help Us Find What We Love

In a paper published recently in the journal Psychological Science, professors from Stanford and Yale questioned the concept of “finding your passion”—advice that has been commonly dispensed to college students and midlife-crisis sufferers during the last three decades. The results of their research? That such advice can often lead to disappointment. The authors argue that for many people, passions aren’t something we’re born with. They don’t lie in wait to be discovered. Rather, they are born of experience and need to be cultivated.

As I see it, travel offers the most fertile opportunities for developing passions. The more we see of the world, the more likely we are to learn what sparks our curiosity. And once we find those things, they fuel further exploration.

When I was in my twenties, I entertained a fantasy of becoming a cheese maker. My childhood travels to France had exposed me to the delicious realm of stinky, gooey cheeses, and I dreamed of moving to the countryside to make the stinkiest, gooiest cheese America had ever seen. But I was miserable at chemistry. And cheese making seemed like hard work, even for people who were good at chemistry.