How to Visit the Places in Netflix’s “Our Planet”

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the new wildlife series spotlights our majestic natural world—and makes a serious case for the need to protect it. Here’s how to travel to some of the locations featured while keeping conservation in mind.

Made over four years, in 50 countries, and across all continents, Netflix’s new original documentary series Our Planet is a spectacular survey of the natural world. Launched worldwide on April 5, the eight-part series focuses on the planet’s remarkable diversity, from the remote Arctic wilderness to recovering coral reef communities in Indonesia. Each hour-long episode features wildlife scenes that producers Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey—the same team behind the award-winning nature series Planet Earth—claim have never before been captured on film. (Made in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund [WWF], the series’s most astonishing sequences include a gathering of 100,000 walruses in northern Russia, the largest-ever group of dolphins filmed in Costa Rica, and two Arabian leopards mating in Oman—a scene that took over two years of placing remote cameras in position to capture.) The first episode takes viewers from calving glaciers in Greenland to seabird colonies on the Peruvian coast, highlighting the ways in which the planet’s ecosystems are interconnected. Each episode that follows focuses on one of Earth’s key habitats—its icy tundras, jungles, coastal seas, deserts and grasslands, high seas, freshwater regions, and forests—pointing not only to their immense beauty but also to the urgent environmental challenges that each currently faces. “Biodiversity is declining in every region of the world, all as a consequence of the way we have chosen to live,” notes nature historian Sir David Attenborough, who narrates Our Planet, in the foreword for a companion photography book published in tandem with the series. “But as the problems are of our making, so the solutions can be ours too.” After watching Our Planet, audiences can explore a range of accompanying conservation-oriented resources that were created to help answer questions specific to the series. But beyond providing viewers with inspiration to help preserve our natural world, the documentary series will surely move many to get out and explore it. Here’s how to visit some of the locations featured in Our Planet with tour outfitters and operators that promote environmentally responsible travel. Photo by Radek Borovka/Shutterstock Zebras, wildebeests, and gazelles make annual migrations across Serengeti National Park—followed by their predators. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

