What Is Turbulence—and How Can Understanding It Help Anxious Flyers?

Turbulence is common on flights, but understanding the science behind it can help calm those jitters.

For those with a fear of flying, bumps during a flight can be the factor that turns nervousness into panic. Understanding what turbulence is—and why it’s really not so bad—is often the first step toward calming down while in the air.

Flying can be inherently scary. After all, humans evolved two legs to stand on instead of wings to fly with. This complete lack of a biological disposition toward flight makes discomfort in the air understandable. Those small in-air motions and various forms of turbulence that wouldn’t make a bird blink are completely foreign sensations to the human body. Fortunately, humans also evolved with advanced brains, and that ability for understanding is exactly what’s needed to work through turbulence-induced flight anxiety. Accordingly, this 101 on turbulence will help set your mind at ease.

What is turbulence? Turbulence is an unwelcome guest in our emotions, our relationships, and our lives. It’s a harsh word with the implications to match, and when used to describe air travel, it’s downright terrifying to those prone to flight anxiety. But the metaphorical turbulence we experience is not the same as the technical, scientific definition of turbulence, which applies to airplanes. In flying, turbulence refers to a sudden change in airflow, characterized by air moving in eddies and currents, much like water. How much these changes are noticed depends on the size of the object being affected by them. Measuring from microscopic to the size of hurricanes, “air at all scales is filled with lots of these vortices,” explains Bret Tobalske, associate professor of Comparative Biomechanics at the University of Montana. A vortex needs to be roughly the size of the object it’s affecting to be noticeable. These vortices even happen on the ground, but since wind typically isn’t powerful enough to knock a person over, we don’t notice it. But when we do, “that’s telling you that the turbulence, the scale of those circulating eddies, are about [human] sized.” Along that line of logic, airplanes experience turbulence when they come into contact with airplane-sized wind vortices.

During turbulence, planes might feel like they’re shaking from side to side or move like a car going over a bumpy road. A common sensation during a turbulent episode is that the plane is dropping, but because most passengers don’t fly frequently enough to be familiar with the nuances of air movement, how far the plane drops tends to be overestimated. In an interview with The Points Guy, commercial pilot and AskThePilot.com host Patrick Smith explains, “In the minds of the passengers, the plane is plummeting hundreds or thousands of feet, but we might only see a twitch of 10 or 20 feet on the altimeter.” It’s important to remember that these sensations are caused by the movement of air, as opposed to a mechanical malfunction or impact with a physical object. Courtesy of Skycolors/Shutterstock Pilots are constantly monitoring the altitude of the plane in search for the smoothest possible flying conditions. How often do planes experience turbulence? Airplane turbulence can occur for a wide range of reasons, like air movement over mountains or shifts in the weather due to nearby storms. But the most common reason for bumps is not scary: It’s “clear-air” turbulence that occurs when cool and warm air collide. The resulting impact on airplanes is measured as light, moderate, severe, or extreme. According to pilot Smith,“80 percent of turbulence [in] commercial aircraft experience is light.” In fact, Smith has never experienced extreme turbulence in his career and has only been through severe turbulence a few times. So when stories of intense airplane turbulence hit the news, it’s because those scenarios are rare enough to be deemed newsworthy. However, understanding statistical likelihoods doesn’t always help cure flight anxiety, which is why it’s important to understand turbulence and how little it affects airplanes . . . or birds, for that matter—ever see one fall out of the sky? Courtesy of Ewa Studio/Shutterstock The majority of turbulence experienced aboard commercial aircraft is light in nature. Why does turbulence seem scary? Although we may want to close our eyes at the thought of turbulence, ignoring it can perpetuate anxiety. “Because of our lack of knowledge about what turbulence actually is, we struggle to understand if it’s just annoying or actually dangerous,” says Stephanie Smith, a clinical psychologist and public education coordinator in Colorado for the American Psychological Association. Understanding turbulence is the first step toward demystifying it. “This can help us avoid jumping immediately to worst-case-scenarios and panic responses,” she explains, like thinking the plane has collided with something or the engine has given out.