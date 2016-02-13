How to Pull Off A Texas Roadtrip the Beyoncé Way

Feb 13, 2016
Beyoncé in Texas
B's got some serious love for Texas
It’s no secret that Bey has a wealth of hometown pride. If you didn’t catch the Houston pics splashed all over her Instagram, just give 2013’s visual album Beyoncé a watch; it’s basically a tribute to H-Town (and specifically the 3 minutes and 48 seconds of the Hustletown star–studded “No Angel”). Houston isn’t her only object of affection in Texas though. Here's a tour of her favorite spots from across the state.
Galveston
Only an hour and a half outside of the city, Galveston is the spot where Houston locals go to escape tourists for weekends and getaways. Her mother, Tina Knowles was born in Galveston and the Knowles’s have owned vacation property along the beach. Pop over to spend the day on the beach before heading out on the 9 hour drive to Marfa.
Break up the drive between Galveston and Marfa with a stop over in Austin, if only to swing by the University of Texas campus, to try and sit in on the Beyoncé– and Rhianna–inspired feminism course or pick up a UT jersey of your own.
Marfa
The Instagram Queen took a girls trip to the arty, culture-haven (and one of the most Instagrammable places in the world) in 2013. Follow her steps and book a spot at the boho motel El Cosmico, hit up the Food Shark truck for some Mediterranean-inspired global cuisine, and, of course, take an obligatory squad shot at Prada Marfa for your followers.
