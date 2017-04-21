How to Feel at Home in Hong Kong

Photo by Jennifer Flowers
The Peninsula hotel's Hong Kong roots go all the way back to 1928.
Our deputy editor returned to one of her favorite cities from childhood—and she packed an appetite.
I lived in Hong Kong three times growing up, and still visit every chance I get, both to revisit old favorites and to explore the ways this fast-paced city has changed.The Peninsula Hong Kong, an 89-year-old grand dame hotel that nods to the past (high tea in the lobby) while embracing the future (LED control panels in the guest rooms).Upper House, located across the Victoria Harbour on Hong Kong island.Mak’s Noodles. For dessert, I went around the corner to the Tai Cheong Bakery for shortbread-crusted egg tarts, the same ones my mom used to buy me during our mother-daughter outings.
