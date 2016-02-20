How to Eat Like a Local in Melbourne

Melbourne is regarded by many as Australia’s second city, but when it comes to food, even Sydney can’t keep up. Home to an ever-growing immigrant community from across Europe and Asia, Melbourne’s vibrant culinary landscape presents options from every corner of the globe and at every price point. For the best way to navigate this rich food scene, simply look to the locals—many of whom prefer to eat on the cheaper side. Here's how to eat like them.

Leave The CBD Behind

As with any city center, Melbourne’s CBD is home to some of the city’s most expensive restaurants, along with the majority of the city’s hostels and hotels. In order to really take advantage of Melbourne’s more vibrant culinary offerings though, your best bet is to leave the CBD behind and visit its surrounding neighborhoods (or suburbs as they’re referred to locally) to find the real hidden gems. For instance, if you find yourself heading north into the Brunswick neighborhood, you absolutely must stop at A1 Lebanese Bakery, a local institution that attracts eaters from every corner of Melbourne. With each flatbread and pizza on the menu costing less than $8—and many less than $5—A1 is one of the most deliciously unique and cost-effective places you can visit in the entire city.