How to Eat Like a Local in Melbourne

By Max Bonem
Feb 20, 2016
Endless options at Queen Victoria Market
The best eats in Melbourne also happen to be the cheapest.
Melbourne is regarded by many as Australia’s second city, but when it comes to food, even Sydney can’t keep up. Home to an ever-growing immigrant community from across Europe and Asia, Melbourne’s vibrant culinary landscape presents options from every corner of the globe and at every price point. For the best way to navigate this rich food scene, simply look to the locals—many of whom prefer to eat on the cheaper side. Here's how to eat like them.
Leave The CBD Behind
As with any city center, Melbourne’s CBD is home to some of the city’s most expensive restaurants, along with the majority of the city’s hostels and hotels. In order to really take advantage of Melbourne’s more vibrant culinary offerings though, your best bet is to leave the CBD behind and visit its surrounding neighborhoods (or suburbs as they’re referred to locally) to find the real hidden gems. For instance, if you find yourself heading north into the Brunswick neighborhood, you absolutely must stop at A1 Lebanese Bakery, a local institution that attracts eaters from every corner of Melbourne. With each flatbread and pizza on the menu costing less than $8—and many less than $5—A1 is one of the most deliciously unique and cost-effective places you can visit in the entire city.
Explore Victoria Market
At the epicenter of Melbourne’s food world is the Queen Victoria Market. Known for its vast range of produce, meat, and seafood, Queen Vic also houses a number of vendors that are only too eager to sell you delicious foods that won’t empty your wallet. The most famous stall at Queen Vic might be Bratwurst Shop & Co., which sells every variation of bratwurst you can imagine, each of which is massive and will set you back less than $7. However, your best option might be the Borek Shop, located right next to Bratwurst Shop & Co. For just $3 you can choose from any of their massive boreks, rolled Turkish flatbreads filled with spinach and cheese, lamb, or spiced vegetables.
