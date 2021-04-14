One big route in the works: The Great American Rail-Trail, which when completed, will stretch 3,700 miles from coast to coast. This list is by no means extensive—but it is a place to begin. For a look at more U.S. long-distance routes, check out the interactive map from Adventure Cycling Association, the 45-year-old organization responsible for some of the country’s greatest routes.

The Olympic Discovery Trail, Washington

130 miles

Washington’s Olympic Peninsula is the stuff of legends: Just west of Seattle, the stretch of land (home to Olympic National Park) offers quaint seaside towns, ethereal rain forest, waterfalls, and at the far western edge, the wild Pacific Ocean. On the 130-mile Olympic Discovery Trail—half of which is a dedicated multiuse path—cyclists can see, smell, and hear it all. The route begins in Port Townsend at the northeastern tip of the peninsula and ends at the coastal town of La Push. Camp or stay in lodges and hotels along the way.

Natchez Trace Parkway, Mississippi and Tennessee

444 miles

This National Park Service–designated trail stretches from Nashville, Tennessee, to Natchez, Mississippi, roughly tracing a 10,000-year-old route originally used by Native Americans (the path once connected the Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Natchez tribes). Travelers will pass through forests and farmland, witnessing creeks and numerous historical markers along the way. While cyclists do share the road with cars, speeds are low and traffic is relatively light. The route is great for cyclists looking for relatively flat terrain and cozy inns, but there are also more than a dozen campgrounds along the route, for those who prefer the freedom of a tent.

The Underground Railroad, Alabama to Ontario, Canada

1,997 miles

Beginning in Mobile, Alabama, and ending in Owen Sound, Ontario, the Underground Railroad follows the eponymous route used by freedom seekers from the late 18th century until the Civil War. Cyclists can tackle sections of the route or the entire length. The route traces rivers, winds through sleepy towns, and passes by numerous historical markers and sites that honor Black Americans’ struggles for freedom.

The Great Divide, Canada to New Mexico

2,696 miles

Don’t be alarmed by the sheer mileage of this route, which traces the Continental Divide and takes place primarily on dirt or gravel roads and trails—a playground for mountain bikers. Most cyclists tackle sections of the Great Divide, with the 700-mile Montana section among the most popular. Expect solitude, wildlife, and epic runs through pristine forest. Although the trail does pass through small towns, it’s best for those who are interested in camping for at least part of the route.

The East Coast Greenway, Maine to Florida

3,000 miles

Once the entire 3,000-mile route is completed, you’ll be able to hike or bike on protected paths through 15 states and 450 cities and towns, which is the entire point: to connect the nation’s “most populated corridor.” Launched by the nonprofit East Coast Greenway Alliance in 1991, the corridor is 35 percent complete, with 1,000 miles of protected paths between Maine and Florida. The remainder of the trail is on-road (so yes, you could complete the entire route now). Some campgrounds are available, but the route is best for those who want to crash in hotels, motels, or in homes via Warmshowers.

The Southern Tier, California to Florida

3,022 miles

Tour the entirety of the southern section of the United States—passing through such states as Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida—or just tackle a section of the fascinating route. The Southern Tier begins in San Diego, winding through desert and the Algodones Dunes Wilderness Area, and ends in the 400-year-old town of St. Augustine, Florida. Ideal for those who prefer motels and hotels to camping.