Travel InspirationTravel for Good
By Tim Chester
  •  May 02, 2023

How to Avoid Tourist Traps on Your Travels

A guide on how to truly immerse yourself in a new place.

An illustration of an Eiffel Tower key chain caught in a mousetrap

Tourist traps are everywhere tourists can be found, and they can ensnare us all. But what exactly is a tourist trap?

Illustration by Melanie Lambrick

Like many of you, I’ve been caught in the occasional “tourist trap” over the years. I’ve found myself waking up in a cookie-cutter hotel room, with a generic print of a local landmark over the bed, or on a street full of gift shops selling puntastic T-shirts. Then I ask myself, “How did I get here? Aren’t I a better traveler than this?”

Tourist traps are everywhere tourists can be found, and they can ensnare us all. But what exactly is a tourist trap? And how should we think about them?

What constitutes a tourist trap?

A tourist trap is, by definition, a place that attracts and exploits tourists. But Merriam-Webster doesn’t leave much room for nuance. After all, one person’s trap is another person’s treasure.

A tourist trap is often cast as the opposite of an “authentic” experience. It’s somewhere we skip if we’re looking for the “soul” of a destination. But what makes, say, visiting a hidden supper club in Hackney more true to London than watching the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace? Who’s to say what is truly “authentic,” anyway?

There’s also a distinction between a tourist hot spot and a tourist trap. Many hot spots—for example, the Eiffel Tower—are marvels of engineering, nature, or culture that are kept standing, alive, or protected for visitors. The trinket stalls that surround them, however, err on the side of traps.

Instead of asking how to avoid tourist traps, perhaps a better question is: How can travelers more deeply immerse themselves in a new city—to experience both its beloved landmarks and the places less familiar to the average visitor?

Seek out local experts

“Avoiding ‘inauthentic’ experiences requires research and advance planning,” says Lindsey Tramuta, a Paris-based writer who offers small group tours of the city. “However, it can be as simple as scoping out who the local, trustworthy voices are.”

She recommends reading the work of writers who live in the city you’re visiting, as well as following chefs or restaurant owners on social media.

Tune in to the local frequencies

Mary Rickard, a semi-retired journalist who leads walking tours of New Orleans through Context Travel, suggests tuning in to the local radio station and reading the newspapers to get primed before your trip. You’ll also find out about concerts, art exhibitions, and other community events.

In New Orleans, for example, musicians are often guests on WWOZ radio shows leading up to performances. Attend a gig and you might strike up a conversation that teaches you something new about the city and the people who live there.

Step away from the tour bus

Coach tours can play a valuable role in facilitating travel if you’re unable or unwilling to make your own way in unfamiliar territory. But renting a car, Rickard says, can offer “a more leisurely experience of less-visited sites and roadside restaurants.”

The same is true for other, more independent, forms of transportation—like walking, cycling, and taking public transit. If I’d done that in Marrakech a few years back, I’d have spent less time in my taxi driver’s cousin’s perfume shop.

Seek out new neighborhoods

A city’s heart may be found among its lesser known arteries. Joan Roca, CEO and founder of Essentialist, a private members’ service for travelers, recommends doing a little research in advance—but also, when you feel safe to do so, letting yourself go with the flow in the present.

“Take that map out, and make note of where the big attractions are and what is familiar to you,” he says. “Then look to the other spaces on the map. Perhaps it’s a green space . . . perhaps it’s a maze of streets away from the well-known areas that’s caught your eye.”

Consider when you travel

Meaningful interactions can be had at quieter times of day and year, as a dawn visit to St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City with an infant once taught me. “Traveling in the low season,” Roca says, “will help avoid both tourists and traps alike.”

Tim Chester
Tim Chester is a deputy editor at AFAR, focusing primarily on destination inspiration and sustainable travel. He lives near L.A. and likes spending time in the waves, on the mountains, or on wheels.
More From AFAR
Exploring AlUla’s incredible ruins
Where to Travel Next
How to Travel Deeper in AlUla, the Must-Visit Destination of 2023
Finding adventure paired with unmatched levels of tranquility in the desert
Outdoor Adventure
Why Saudi Makes an Epic Getaway for Outdoor Lovers
Shopping in vibrant, modern downtown Riyadh
Where to Travel Next
6 Ways to Embrace Saudi’s Past and Future in Riyadh
<i>Fall for Greenville is just one annual festival on the city’s busy events schedule.</i>
Art + Culture
This City’s Cultural Scene Makes It One of the South’s Best-Kept Secrets
Step back and time and experience a true sense of place at the historic Hotel del Coronado.
Hotels
Enjoy a Stay at the Storied Hotel del Coronado That’s Totally You
Venice
Journeys: United States
Alternative Culture and Cuisine in Los Angeles and Orange County
<i>AmaMagna</i> cruising the Danube
Journeys: Europe
Explore the Magnificent Danube on a Multigenerational, Activity-Filled Journey
Charlotte Joy Rides
Journeys: United States
How to Connect with Nature in Charlotte’s Abundant Green Spaces
Gulf State Pier, the longest pier in the Gulf of Mexico
U.S. Beaches
5 Ways Alabama’s Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Reward Nature Lovers
Traditional Saudi cuisine
Food + Drink
From Palm Dates to Cardamom, a Beginner’s Guide to Saudi Cuisine
The coast of the Red Sea in Jeddah
Where to Travel Next
How This Saudi Port City Is Experiencing a Cultural Renaissance
Riyadh is home to an array of galleries, festivals, arts, and more.
Where to Travel Next
How Riyadh Is Transforming into a Must-Visit Center of Saudi Art

See More