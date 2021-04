St. Peter's Basilica

No wonder the lines to get inside St. Peter's Basilica are some of the longest in Europe: It's home to world-famous architecture (many consider the dome atop St. Peter's Basilica to be Michelangelo's greatest achievement), one of the best views of Rome , and, oh yeah, the pope. The best way to visit this legendary site is to stroll in just after its 7 a.m. opening, make your way up to the dome, and look outside: You'll get the spectacular view practically to yourself. You can take a free English-language tour if you visit between October and May. And keep in mind, there's a strict dress code.