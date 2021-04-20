St. Peter's Basilica
Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City
+39 06 6982
Photo by Antonelli Scavuzzo/age fotostock
St. Peter's BasilicaNo wonder the lines to get inside St. Peter's Basilica are some of the longest in Europe: It's home to world-famous architecture (many consider the dome atop St. Peter's Basilica to be Michelangelo's greatest achievement), one of the best views of Rome, and, oh yeah, the pope. The best way to visit this legendary site is to stroll in just after its 7 a.m. opening, make your way up to the dome, and look outside: You'll get the spectacular view practically to yourself. You can take a free English-language tour if you visit between October and May. And keep in mind, there's a strict dress code.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
A Majestic View of St. Peter's Basilica
One of the things I most love about Rome is that everywhere you turn, there is something breathtaking and fascinating to look at. Recently while in Rome, I took several walking tours with Walks of Italy, a company that specializes in unique experiences focused with intimate groups and knowledgeable, fun guides. I snapped this shot of St. Peter's as the sun was setting-- it didn't matter if you were religious or not: it was a spiritual moment.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
On High At St. Peter's Cathedral
It's only a wide angle lens that can capture the expanse and magnificence of St. Peter's cathedral.
almost 7 years ago
Climbing the Cupola at St. Peter's
Everyone who climbs up the cupola of St. Peter's Basilica turns into a pilgrim, no matter his faith. The view of Rome and Vatican City when you reach the top is moving, as you can almost envision the history this part of the world is steeped in.