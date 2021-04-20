Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

St. Peter's Basilica

Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City
+39 06 6982
St. Peter's Basilica Città Del Vaticano Vatican City
A Majestic View of St. Peter's Basilica Città Del Vaticano Vatican City
On High At St. Peter's Cathedral Città Del Vaticano Vatican City
Climbing the Cupola at St. Peter's Città Del Vaticano Vatican City
St. Peter's Basilica Città Del Vaticano Vatican City
A Majestic View of St. Peter's Basilica Città Del Vaticano Vatican City
On High At St. Peter's Cathedral Città Del Vaticano Vatican City
Climbing the Cupola at St. Peter's Città Del Vaticano Vatican City

St. Peter's Basilica

No wonder the lines to get inside St. Peter's Basilica are some of the longest in Europe: It's home to world-famous architecture (many consider the dome atop St. Peter's Basilica to be Michelangelo's greatest achievement), one of the best views of Rome, and, oh yeah, the pope. The best way to visit this legendary site is to stroll in just after its 7 a.m. opening, make your way up to the dome, and look outside: You'll get the spectacular view practically to yourself. You can take a free English-language tour if you visit between October and May. And keep in mind, there's a strict dress code.
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Ashley Castle Pittman
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

A Majestic View of St. Peter's Basilica

One of the things I most love about Rome is that everywhere you turn, there is something breathtaking and fascinating to look at. Recently while in Rome, I took several walking tours with Walks of Italy, a company that specializes in unique experiences focused with intimate groups and knowledgeable, fun guides. I snapped this shot of St. Peter's as the sun was setting-- it didn't matter if you were religious or not: it was a spiritual moment.
Kristin Zibell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

On High At St. Peter's Cathedral

It's only a wide angle lens that can capture the expanse and magnificence of St. Peter's cathedral.

Carlos Victoria
almost 7 years ago

Climbing the Cupola at St. Peter's

Everyone who climbs up the cupola of St. Peter's Basilica turns into a pilgrim, no matter his faith. The view of Rome and Vatican City when you reach the top is moving, as you can almost envision the history this part of the world is steeped in.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30