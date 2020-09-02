These Hotels Will School Your Kids in 2020

Once upon a time, way back when—you know, around February—it was frowned upon to take your kids out of school and on vacation. What a difference a pandemic makes. Now dozens of hotels and resorts worldwide are vying for family business and offering all kinds of remote learning experiences to help parents with the interminable new homeschool life.

Recognizing that you can Zoom with a teacher from anywhere—and that it doesn’t have to be the closet of your apartment, or at the same table as two adults try to accomplish their own jobs—they’ve dreamt up several new ways for kids to learn remotely while on vacation.

Some hotels have designed bespoke services to help with online learning; others have extended their usual onsite educational options; and many have commandeered conference rooms and tech support to offer backup. From the Montage’s new Montage Academy to the Marriott Cancun’s NED Talks (that’s “nature, education, and discovery”), options abound (and we’ve listed many of them below).

Consider the Four Seasons Punta Mita, which has expanded its Kids for All Seasons education and childcare program to “support learning remotely with a new ‘worldschooling’ offering that features a tech hotline, study buddy program, and art, culture, history and after-school sports classes to encourage education learning through travel.”

The resort says it has a tech team on hand 24/7 for computer issues, as well as printers, monitors, and portable chargers you can borrow. It’s really decimating the opportunities for homework excuses. Cabanas will be converted into classrooms with Wi-Fi, headphones, lap pads, and energy-boosting smoothies. Those staff study buddies will help with homework; private tutoring is another option. The idea is that parents chill poolside (or, I suppose, work if they have to) while the kids learn and the whole family has time together in the evenings.

Perhaps most interesting, though, is the Four Seasons’ focus on local geography and culture: Kids learn about indigenous Huichol people of the Nayarit region (history!), make papalotl, or butterfly kites, and learn folkloric ballet (art and culture!), and help with sea turtle releasing (science!).

Courtesy of Diamond PR Helping sea turtles is a hands-on way to keep up with science.

The idea has drawn a mixed reaction from teachers.

“Sign us up!” says Becky Dougherty, a vice principal from Orange County, California. “It sounds like an amazing experience all around for people who are able to take advantage of the opportunity. At home, students often don’t have any extra support because their parents are working. It sounds like this program would provide students with the resources and extra support they need.”

Anna Kealoha, an author with more than 30 years of educational experience, was more skeptical. “It sounds more like cultural enrichment than a focus on academics,” she says. “Sure, it sounds like a great way to supplement a student’s education for those that can afford it, but it sounds more like dessert, not the main course.

“I don’t see how teachers could pull this off as a legitimate curriculum for students, except the ones they have already hired to do the ‘schoolcation’ that they’ve outlined. It does sound like fun though.”

While poolside taco making or local wood carving can’t replace rigorous in-person learning on a real curriculum, some of the hotel schooling programs could help fill in a few educational gaps left by COVID—or at least keep students engaged for a week or so while kept off campus. And many are designed to immerse kids of all ages in the culture of the destination, which could help instill good vacation habits for the whole family.

Here are more schoolcation options worldwide and closer to home.

Courtesy of Diamond PR Sure, you could homeschool from home. Then again, there’s St. Lucia.

Work From Paradise Internationally

At the Anse Chastanet in St. Lucia, private local tutors are able to help kids with virtual schooling from $35 an hour. The resort accepts children aged six or above and already has a “Naturally Educated” program that includes farm visits, cooking lessons, sustainability tours, and marine biology workshops focused on coral reef restoration.

The Marriott Cancun Resort just launched NED talks. These nature, education, and discovery discussions are designed for elementary and middle school kids. The curriculum? Everything from piñata-making to lessons on protecting turtle nests, cooking, and Spanish.

The Conrad Punta de Mita, which opened in September as Mexico’s first Conrad resort, is offering Work From Paradise (WFP) and Learn From Paradise (LFP) packages. The latter teaches kids about Mexican culture and geography through Spanish and cooking classes and nature walks, and it promises to focus on ancestral Huichol traditions. Again, local tutors are available to help with virtual schooling.

Courtesy of Diamond PR Our school did not look like the lobby of the Conrad Punta de Mita . . .

In Belize and Guatemala, the Family Coppola Hideaways group of resorts has launched the Coppola Curriculum, featuring three to four hours of cultural activities daily. This could mean bird counting, wood carving, tree planting, reading stories to local school kids, Creole classes, or getting PADI certified. Belize airport is reopening this fall and both the brand’s Turtle Inn and Blancaneaux Lodge will open November 1.