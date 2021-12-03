Holiday Magic Returns to California Theme Parks After a Year Without

Travelers and families who missed out in 2020 are relishing the festivities.

share this article

The holiday season at California theme parks, including Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Legoland, has an added dash of sparkle this year. After 2020, when the state’s amusement parks were closed due to the pandemic, the major parks are all open this year for the holidays. With kids ages five and up now eligible for the Pfizer COVID vaccine, families have even more reason to celebrate and embrace the festivities. “I challenge you to find a more festive atmosphere than at a Disney park,” says Cara Goldsbury, president and founder of Glass Slipper Concierge, a bespoke Disney travel agency. “This year has been our most significant in terms of travel sales . . . as of now, the holiday week is almost completely booked.” Goldsbury noted that Glass Slipper Concierge saw a big jump in bookings after kids ages 12–18 became eligible for vaccinations. “The more vaccinated guests are, the more comfortable people feel about visiting Disney and Universal theme parks. . . . I think any sort of family vacation [this year] feels more poignant and necessary because of the pandemic,” she adds. My five-year-old son Niko and I were recently among the families indulging in such a vacation. We headed to Disneyland after he had received his Pfizer vaccine, and the entire trip combined with the extra dose of holiday magic—the giant gingerbread house, and corresponding intoxicating scent, being constructed in the lobby of the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa set the stage for our extremely jolly weekend—felt far more special than any of our visits before it. Like so many experiences that were ripped from us during the pandemic, this, too, took on new meaning as we finally re-entered the parks after more than two years away. (In the Before Times, it was not uncommon for us to visit Disneyland, just 20 minutes from my parents’ home in Southern California, at least once or twice a year.) Photo by Michelle Baran The writer’s son, Niko, takes a ride on Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl in Disney California Adventure’s Cars Land.

Article continues below advertisement

The festive celebrations kicked off at Disneyland on November 12 and will last until January 9—three days longer than usual. If you want to feel like you’ve landed inside a giant winter snow globe, Disneyland won’t disappoint. The extremely photogenic attractions include the centerpiece, winter-themed Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and a 60-foot Christmas tree on Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A. The park’s Christmas parade is also back in effect as is a holiday-themed fireworks show. At Disney California Adventure, the Festival of Holidays celebrates traditions from around the world, featuring numerous specialty food items (braised pork belly adobo, holiday stuffing mac and cheese, churro toffee cold brew latte, and maple hazelnut hot buttered rum among them). And the “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” is a street party featuring Mexican and Brazilian dancers and musicians. Cars Land has been transformed, too, including two rides that have been given a holiday upgrade with new seasonal songs and decor—Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree. Niko wasn’t nearly as aware of the magnitude of the trip as I was, but he was swept up in the magic nonetheless. He yelled, “Hi, Jack!” to one of his favorite characters, Jack Skellington, at The Nightmare Before Christmas–themed Haunted Mansion in Disneyland and indulged in oversized seasonal gingerbread cookies at the Festival of Holidays food stalls at Disney’s California Adventure. At every turn we could feel the holiday spirit taking over. It was—for both of us—a much-needed dose of over-the-top, unfettered joy. And we weren’t alone in feeling swept up in it all. “Disneyland has always been an important place for our family and traveling there always brings so much joy to [us],” Chris Goetz of Concord, California, tells AFAR. Goetz visited Disneyland during Thanksgiving week with his wife and two high school–age kids, all of whom are fully vaccinated. “We often visit during the holiday season—and being there last week after being away during the height of the pandemic was just the best. We met up there with our friends from San Diego, with their fully vaxxed kids—all totally relieved that we could finally go safely together.”

Article continues below advertisement