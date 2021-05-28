Home>Travel inspiration>Family

Lego Movie World Opens at Legoland California and It’s a Kaleidoscopic Wonderland

By Tim Chester

May 28, 2021

The new area opened to guests on Thursday.

Courtesy of Legoland

Flying couches and carousels feature in the colorful new realm.

Legoland California just got a bit more awesome. Quite a lot more awesome actually, because this week a new Lego Movie World opened at the Carlsbad park in Southern California—just in time for Memorial Day and the summer season.

The big draw at the all-new world, which is the park’s biggest investment since 1999 and was opened to the public Thursday, is Emmet’s Flying Adventure, a triple-decker couch that “soars” over Middle Zealand and Pirates Cove. Without spoiling the fun too much, it involves wind and smells among other trickery.

There’s more to explore, including Unikitty’s Disco Drop, a multicolored dance party of a drop tower ride that sees kids raised up for a view of Cloud Cuckoo Land before getting bounced up and down, and the colorful Queen Whatevra’s Carousel that AFAR’s SVP of theme park testing, Oliver (age five), liked best. “I just liked the music,” he commented. “People should try it out. The horses on the blue poles move but the ones on pink poles don’t.”

Lego character meet-and-greets take place in a building behind the ubiquitous gift shop, and a takeout crepe joint, Benny’s Rocket Fuel (for ice cream and popcorn), and Everything is Ramen complete the food options.

Emmet's Flying Ride is a big draw in the new realm.
Courtesy of Legoland
The new area, which joins eight other exisiting lands of the park, aims to immerse kids in the world of Lego movies. “Guests will feel they’re part of downtown Bricksburg,” the resort’s president Kurt Stocks said at an opening ceremony that saw streamers rain down on media and their prepubescent guests. “Our goal is for kids to be heroes . . . and adults to listen to their inner child,” he added.

Lego Movie World was supposed to open a year ago (thanks, COVID), but judging by the excitement of the first guests passing under the construction crane at the entrance to the zone, it’s been worth the wait.

If you’re planning a visit, Oliver suggests extending your stay with a night in a wizard’s room at the Legoland Castle Hotel—a themed space with triple bunk beds and a safe containing a brick-shaped surprise for those who crack a secret code. The hotel also has a pool, nightly entertainment (think Ninja training with Lloyd), outdoor cinema, and an all-important bar for exhausted parents.

