Lego Movie World Opens at Legoland California and It’s a Kaleidoscopic Wonderland

Legoland California just got a bit more awesome. Quite a lot more awesome actually, because this week a new Lego Movie World opened at the Carlsbad park in Southern California—just in time for Memorial Day and the summer season.

The big draw at the all-new world, which is the park’s biggest investment since 1999 and was opened to the public Thursday, is Emmet’s Flying Adventure, a triple-decker couch that “soars” over Middle Zealand and Pirates Cove. Without spoiling the fun too much, it involves wind and smells among other trickery.

There’s more to explore, including Unikitty’s Disco Drop, a multicolored dance party of a drop tower ride that sees kids raised up for a view of Cloud Cuckoo Land before getting bounced up and down, and the colorful Queen Whatevra’s Carousel that AFAR’s SVP of theme park testing, Oliver (age five), liked best. “I just liked the music,” he commented. “People should try it out. The horses on the blue poles move but the ones on pink poles don’t.”

Lego character meet-and-greets take place in a building behind the ubiquitous gift shop, and a takeout crepe joint, Benny’s Rocket Fuel (for ice cream and popcorn), and Everything is Ramen complete the food options.