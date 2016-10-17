Happy 75th Birthday, Mount Rushmore!

Earlier this year, the National Park Service turned 100 and on Halloween, Mount Rushmore National Memorial turns 75. The mountain’s carved sculptures of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt attract nearly 3 million visitors every year. In celebration of Mount Rushmore’s 75th birthday, here are a few facts about South Dakota’s biggest tourist attraction.

Why was it made?

In the early 1920s, area historians were brainstorming ideas to attract visitors to South Dakota. One suggested sculpting figures of historic people from the West out of natural granite pillars. Sculptor Gutzon Borglum suggested that four presidents whose legacies involved important events in U.S. history would draw more national attention. Borglum was right—it’s now known as the “Shrine of Democracy” and is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

How was it carved?