What Will LGBTQ Pride Celebrations Look Like This Year?

There won’t be large crowds waving rainbow flags amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a Global Pride celebration will happen (virtually) in 2020, with the Black Lives Matter movement at its center.

“The unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 mean that most Prides will not take place as planned in 2020, but we’re determined that this won’t stop us from coming together as a united, strong community to celebrate who we are and what we stand for,” said EPOA president Kristine Garina in a press release. “For millions of people around the globe, Pride is their one opportunity each year to come together and feel a part of a community, to feel loved, connected, and to know they aren’t alone. It’s essential this year that as Pride organizers, we ensure there is still the opportunity to connect, even if we are connecting from home.” What will Pride look like in the U.S.? In the United States, most major cities have called off or postponed in-person June Pride events, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City. Many of these cities will participate in Global Pride, and a number of them are bringing their own 2020 Pride celebrations online—among them New York City and San Francisco, which host two of the country’s largest annual Pride events. SF Pride 2020 On Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PST) respectively, San Francisco will host its “Pride 50” virtual celebration, with 13 hours of afternoon and evening programming, such as live and prerecorded musical performances, speeches from elected officials and celebrities, and reflections on 50 years of Pride from leading LGBTQ thought leaders. The weekend-long virtual event will be hosted by San Francisco drag queens and activists Honey Mahogany, Persia, Sister Roma, and Yves Saint Croissant, with New Orleans–born “Queen of Bounce,” Big Freedia, as Sunday’s headlining performer. All programming will be livestreamed on sfpride.org. NYC Pride 2020 In New York City, 2020 will mark the first time that the annual Pride march won’t take place since its first incarnation 50 years ago. Instead, NYC Pride organizers announced that special Pride programming featuring appearances from musician Janelle Monáe and Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy (among others) will air on WABC Channel 7 on Sunday, June 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST. (The virtual NYC Pride programming will also be available to viewers in NYC and the tri-state area on abc7ny.com.)

