“Frozen” Land Coming to Disneyland Paris in 2023

Most exciting for visitors will be a new Frozen-themed boat ride, which construction plans indicate will contain a whopping 10 show scenes. That’s more scenes than are featured in the Frozen Ever After attraction in Walt Disney World’s Epcot, so it seems the new ride in Paris won’t just be a simple copy-paste of the existing one in Orlando, possibly weaving in references to Frozen 2. Based on building plans, it looks like riders will indeed exit through a gift shop.

If you or your little one (or your not-so-little one) have ever dreamed of frolicking around Arendelle, the fictional town at the center of Frozen, you’ll want to start planning a trip to—not Norway— Paris . In 2023, a full-on Frozen Land will open in Disneyland Paris as part of a massive theme park expansion.

The new land will also include a stunning replica of Arendelle Castle, where meet and greets will be hosted for guests who want to take photos with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf. Towering even higher than the new castle will be the North Mountain, which is estimated to be almost twice as tall as Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in Disneyland, California.

The enormity of the North Mountain will be conveyed through the illusion of forced perspective because guests won’t be able to scale the mountain itself. Instead, they’ll wander through the streets of Arendelle—which will be complete with quaint, colorful buildings inspired by Scandinavian architecture—and gawk up at the colossal mountain and castle from there.

Across from the North Mountain will be a 2,100-square-foot table service restaurant, where there will likely be a mix of kid-friendly Nordic cuisine and frosted, snow-inspired treats, as well as a seven-acre lake that is expected to be used for nighttime spectaculars. Near the lake will be several grassy sections to be used as viewing areas for these evening shows.

This article will be updated as additional details about Frozen Land are released.

>>Next: Avengers Land! Mary Poppins Ride! “Star Wars” Hotel! The Disney News We’re Most Excited About