5 Places to Sip Matcha in Japan

Fancy yourself a tea drinker? Genuine Japanese matcha is not something you should miss—and these five tea houses have the best of the best. Don't know what matcha is or where it comes from? Get the backstory here.

1. Fukujuen

This well-known tea vendor has been selling matcha since 1790. It recently launched a kiosk in the Kyoto train station near the Hachijoguchi exit with an on-site stone mill that ensures the matcha is as fresh as it gets.

2. Nakamura Tokichi Honten

The famous Kyoto tea merchants opened their landmark teahouse in Uji, 10 miles outside the city. It serves their brand of tea as well as matcha-based sweets. Traditional tea ceremonies, including a leaf-grinding tutorial, are offered four times a day.

3. Kagizen Yoshifusa

Kyoto has many matcha dessert cafés, but Kagizen, located in the historic Gion geisha district, is one of the most impressive. The treats are as fun to look at as they are to eat: chewy strips of bamboo-wrapped kanrotake, a red bean jelly, and tamashimizu, small, swirled cakes that come in such flavors as matcha and ginger.

4. Nakajima No Ochaya

Hamarikyu Gardens, a 60-acre former palace estate with massive pine trees, provides an idyllic setting in Tokyo for this historic teahouse. Settle on a tatami mat for traditional matcha and a pastel-colored wagashi (confection), served the same way since 1704.

5. Green Tea Restaurant 1899 Ochanomizu