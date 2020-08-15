Europe Extends Its Travel Ban—and Americans Are Still Not Allowed In

Denmark remains off limits to most U.S. travelers for the time being.

An updated list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to travel to Europe has been agreed upon by the European Union, and it does not include the United States.

The European Union has agreed on an updated list of countries whose travelers will be welcomed back to the bloc effective August 8, and it does not include the United States. Europe will continue to bar travelers from the U.S. because the country has not brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

As of August 14, the United States had 5.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, more than any other country in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. Second is Brazil, with 3.2 million confirmed cases, followed by India with nearly 2.5 million cases. Neither Brazil nor India is on the EU’s list either. The United States also leads in coronavirus deaths, with more than 168,000 deaths as of August 14. On July 1, the European Union opened up to outside travelers for the first time since it closed its borders on March 17 as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the continent. Those restrictions were extended three times, and the latest extension left the ban in place until July 1, 2020. On June 15, Europe’s internal borders reopened to travelers within the European Union. The list of countries whose citizens are allowed to travel to Europe is based on several criteria: the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days and per capita, a stable or decreasing trend of new cases over the last 14 days, and the country’s overall response to COVID-19—including testing, surveillance, contact tracing, containment measures, and treatment. Under the updated travel restrictions to Europe, citizens from the following countries are allowed to travel to Europe from August 8: Australia

Canada

Georgia

Japan

New Zealand

Rwanda

South Korea

Thailand

Tunisia

Uruguay The list could also include China, if China agrees to allow EU travelers to visit as well. Residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican will be considered as EU residents as part of the lifting of travel restrictions. The original list that was effective from July 1 to July 15 included the countries of Serbia and Montenegro, but they were removed from the July 16 list. Algeria was removed from the July 31 version, and Morocco was removed from the August 8 edition.



The list is being updated regularly, which leaves open the possibility for countries to be added or removed. It’s not a legally binding list, but EU leaders have agreed that member countries should not independently lift travel restrictions for unlisted countries before it’s been decided upon in a coordinated manner. The list was agreed upon by what is known as the EU+ area—Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Nevertheless, there have already been some deviations, including Germany, which is only allowing in 7 of the 10 countries on the list, and Croatia, which on July 10 opened up its borders to all international travelers as long as they provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result procured within 48 hours of arriving at the Croatian border or submit to an otherwise mandatory quarantine.

For countries that didn’t make the list, there are some notable exceptions, including some family members of EU citizens as well as long-term EU residents and some of their family members.