Airlines Call for COVID Testing to Restore Transatlantic Travel

Jul 21, 2020
CEOs of several major airlines including Lufthansa and IAG, which owns British Airways, are asking for a joint COVID-19 testing program to bring back transatlantic travel.
If the U.S. and EU governments agree to a joint COVID-19 testing program, a trip to Europe might be possible sooner than later.
Major airlines are urging the United States and the European Union to quickly restore transatlantic air travel by deploying a joint COVID-19 testing program. The CEOs of United, American Airlines, IAG, and Lufthansa Group wrote Tuesday, July 21, that “given the unquestioned importance of transatlantic air travel to the global economy as well as to the economic recovery of our businesses, we believe it is critical to find a way to reopen air services between the U.S. and Europe.”
They said that a testing program for the transatlantic market “could be an excellent opportunity for government and industry to work together” and “safely restore passenger travel between the U.S. and Europe.”
The letter was addressed “with urgency” to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and to Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs.
The signers were Scott Kirby for United, Carsten Spohr for Lufthansa, Doug Parker for American, and Willie Walsh at IAG, which owns British Airways and Iberia.
