Europe’s Internal Borders Reopen, but Restrictions Remain

A German tourist sunbathes at the Riu Concordia hotel in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began in March.

On June 15, tourists from within Europe were able to start crossing borders, but travelers from outside the continent must still remain at bay.

Mallorca’s first tourists in 93 days touched down Monday, saying they feel safe in the popular Spanish island and ready to make the most of the beach and sunny weather without the hordes of visitors found there in normal times. As borders opened up across Europe three months after closures that began chaotically in March, Spain prioritized the entry of a first batch of thousands of Germans who were allowed to fly to its Balearic Islands. The country waived its 14-day quarantine to test out with them the best practices in the coronavirus era. Spaniards themselves are still not allowed to travel to the archipelago and it will take one more week for the rest of country, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in Europe, to catch up with other countries in the region, where border checks dropped overnight on Monday. The European Union’s 27 nations, as well as those in the Schengen passport-free travel area, which also includes a few non-EU nations such as Switzerland, aren’t expected to start opening to Americans, Asians, and other visitors from outside the continent until at least the beginning of next month and possibly later. Announcing Monday’s reopening of borders and Paris restaurants, French President Emmanuel Macron said it’s time “to turn the page of the first act of the crisis” and “rediscover our taste for freedom.” But he warned: “This doesn’t mean the virus has disappeared and we can totally let down our guard. . . . The summer of 2020 will be a summer unlike any other.” That caution is widespread after more than 182,000 virus-linked deaths in Europe. The region has had more than 2 million of the world’s 7.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. As European countries reopen, social-distancing measures pose a challenge Photo by Matt Dunham/AP A line outside the Niketown shop in London on June 15, 2020, when U.K. shops were finally allowed to reopen since being forced to closed in March. Social distancing was in short supply as London’s Oxford Street shops reopened and crowds jammed the entrance to London’s Niketown store despite efforts by employees to have an orderly line. Paris bistros like Café Des Anges welcomed back regular customers.

“It’s very hard to get people who are sitting at the bar to respect social distancing,” said café manager Virgile Grunberg. “People have missed this, because they come in every morning before work, have a little coffee and a discussion, so of course it’s part of Paris.” The need to get Europe’s tourism industry up and running again is urgent, especially for Mediterranean nations like Spain, Italy, and Greece, as the economic fallout of the crisis mushrooms. In a sign of that anticipation, workers in a Mallorca hotel welcomed with cheers the bus ferrying the first guests from the airport. The visitors had gone through temperature checks on arrival and had to leave their contact information and health status registered with authorities. “We are totally happy that we can get out,” said Martin Hofman, who traveled on the first flight from Duesseldorf, adding that his holiday couldn’t be postponed “and to stay in Germany was not an option.” Daniel Borgerding, who squeezed in the last-minute visit before his wife is due to give birth, said the couple was looking forward to having “a quiet and relaxed time, empty beaches, restaurants, bars and a little more space than usual.” Regional officials have expanded the capacity of the archipelago’s health system in case any tourists show signs of infection. They said the lessons from the trial in the islands will be taken into account for the country’s full reopening. “We have got the pandemic under control, [but] the reopening of our frontiers is a critical moment,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said over the weekend as he announced he was bringing forward Spain’s opening to European travelers by 10 days to June 21. “The threat is still real. The virus is still out there.” On Monday, Greece welcomed the first international flights whose passengers didn’t face compulsory COVID-19 tests to Athens and Thessaloniki. Direct international flights to regional Greek airports, including its sun-kissed islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random virus testing.

