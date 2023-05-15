How to Enjoy the Caribbean by Luxury Yacht—Without Actually Owning or Chartering One

Get ready for a new take on the classic winter getaway—Emerald Cruises’ 100-guest luxury yachts are heading to the Caribbean and Central America this November. When you sail on the Emerald Azzurra or Emerald Sakara, you’re guaranteed a richer, more private travel experience.

These ships visit ports accessible only to smaller vessels, allowing you to rest on quiet beaches or use the GoCycle electric bicycles for independent exploration. There’s also so much to enjoy on board—relaxing at the spa, staying active in the fully equipped gym, or partaking in thrilling water activities from the marina platform. With Emerald Cruises providing everything to ensure your voyage is as enjoyable as possible, your most challenging task will be choosing among 10 extraordinary itineraries for the ultimate escape from the cold.

Savor the yacht life

Guests sailing through the Caribbean on these modern vessels can expect a completely carefree adventure. From airport transfers to meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, and gratuities, Emerald Cruises takes care of all critical aspects of the trip. And with a maximum of 100 guests onboard, the 76 crew members can provide personalized care, attentive service, and a truly fabulous winter escape.

Spacious accommodations and amenities, akin to what you’d find at an elegant hotel or resort, also await. (Emerald Azzurra was even awarded Best New Luxury Ship in the 2022 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards.) Most of the yachts’ 50 cabins feature floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies, and all come outfitted with Smart TVs providing access to international satellite TV, daily programming, and nautical positioning. After dark, rely on the soft glow of night-lit bathrooms to ensure a restful night’s sleep.

Both yachts have an open-air infinity pool on board. Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

And with a fine dining restaurant, a poolside café, and a lounge bar, the dining options are just as impressive, whether indoors or alfresco. The La Cucina dining room specializes in fresh, seasonal cuisine with seating indoors and on the adjacent terrace, while the warm and welcoming Amici Bar & Lounge is a convivial spot for live entertainment and for trading adventure stories with new friends. The top deck Sky Bar is a picturesque spot for watching the sunset over the Caribbean Sea, or you can take a dip in the open-air infinity pool and then grab a seat at one of the lounge chairs or day beds while sipping a cocktail from nearby Aqua Café.

A new way to explore the Caribbean and Central America

When Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara begin their first Caribbean season of island hopping in November 2023, guests aboard these yachts will see dreamy winter travel destinations like Puerto Rico, St. Barths, the Grenadines, Barbados, Costa Rica, and more from a new perspective—like they’re exploring a secluded paradise on their own private yacht. And, thanks to the yachts’ compact size, they’ll also regularly moor in small harbors.



All these custom-designed routes are packed with fascinating excursions. Imagine learning about the beautiful Caribbean islands and their rich history from knowledgeable local guides and then, later in the day, opting for some independent exploration. Stroll along beaches of golden sands and azure waters, enjoy a beach barbecue, then use the ships’ award-winning GoCycle electric bicycles to discover more. With electronic assistance available if you need it, these bikes offer a smooth, comfortable, and quiet ride, making them ideal for exploring these charming Caribbean communities.

Make use of the marina platform to go kayaking or paddleboarding. Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

On selected days, the captain will drop anchor and deploy the marina platform at the yacht’s stern for various water activities. Inflatable kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and SEABOB water scooters help you make the most of the tropical surroundings. Snorkel kits make it possible to dive deep into the crystal-clear waters and marvel at vibrant coral reefs and colorful marine life, while the Aquaglide trampoline allows you to spot distant islands from high above.

Choose your adventure

Emerald Cruises offers 10 distinct itineraries through this region, all full of natural beauty, abundant beaches, and cultural diversity. Each one offers plenty of opportunities to swim, explore, and unwind to your heart’s content while discovering hidden coves, mangroves, and waterfalls scattered throughout the islands and coastlines.

If you’re dreaming of a tropical escape with a distinctly European vibe, an excellent choice would be the eight-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Barth’s itinerary. Travel from Barbados to St. Martin, visiting intimate ports in the Windward and Leeward islands. One of the highlights is Terre-de-Haut in Îles de Saintes, where the colorful streets are evocative of the South of France. In Antigua, traces of British rule are still evident, while the French influence in Gustavia on St. Barths is visible in the historic wooden houses and upscale shopping and dining options.

If you’re a nature enthusiast, the eight-day Coastal Adventures: Costa Rica & Panama itinerary is tailormade for you. This journey follows the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, with stops at the magnificent Curú National Wildlife Refuge to admire the country’s abundant biodiversity. The next stop is the pristine white sandy beaches of Isla Tortuga before heading to the bustling harbor town of Quepos. Next, you can swim or surf at Golfito Bay before continuing to Panama.

Chef Ben Robinson Courtesy of Emerald Cruises

Food lovers won’t want to miss the eight-day Hidden Gems of the Caribbean with Chef Ben Robinson itinerary. On March 2, 2024, Emerald Sakara will sail from Puerto Rico to Antigua and Barbuda for this once-in-a-lifetime culinary adventure with chef Ben Robinson of Bravo TV’s Below Deck. While island hopping, guests will enjoy a live cooking demonstration, a Q&A session, and up to three custom-tailored evening menus prepared by Robinson. He’ll also lead an exclusive culinary excursion that promises to be unforgettable.

Regardless of your itinerary, vacationers seeking an exceptional tropical getaway this winter should look to Emerald Cruises for that private yacht feeling without having to own or charter one. Don’t miss out on this chance to take a remarkable trip through the Caribbean and Central America with Emerald Azzurra or Emerald Sakara during the 2023and 2024 winter seasons.

