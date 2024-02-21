5 Electric Camping Trailers for a Quieter, Greener Vacation

The electrification of transportation is starting to change the way we travel, in everything from EV-ready car rentals and road trips to battery-powered cruise ships and even planes. Now, we’re seeing that crossover in the recreational vehicle (RV) space, too, with a batch of pioneering e-camper vans being met by a crop of all-new, all-electric camping trailers.

The burgeoning market for e-trailers is being fed by an emergence of younger buyers: Stats from the RV Industry Association (RVIA) show that the median age for first-time RV buyers has dipped to 32—down from age 41 in 2020.

Experts say the new e-trailers are a shake-up for an industry that’s been rather set in its ways. “Historically speaking, the RV industry hasn’t been known as a particularly innovative space,” says Kraig Becker, digital editor at RV.com. “But in recent years, that’s changed, as technology adoption has accelerated to meet the needs of younger buyers. Much of that innovation is coming from smaller brands, which tend to be a bit more nimble and willing to take risks.”

One such newcomer is California-based Pebble, which has developed a self-propelled, remote-controlled electric trailer that’s striving to bring a hassle-free “iPhone-like experience to RVing” through automation. The company is helmed by alum from tech heavyweights like Tesla, Apple, and Zoox.

Part of the appeal of Pebble and other e-trailers is that they solve a problem for an increasingly electrified automobile industry. (According to an RVIA survey of leisure travelers, half of EV owners plan to use their vehicles for RV towing.) “Anyone who has tried to tow a trailer with an electric vehicle knows that it dramatically reduces the range of the EV. E-trailers, with their own electric drive, eliminate that issue and greatly reduce range anxiety,” Becker explains.

Indeed, the aerodynamically designed e-trailers come with their own battery-powered propulsion systems to help move them along as they’re being towed, reducing drag and translating to less gas (and cash) to burn for fossil fuel–powered vehicles and less range (and charge time) to lose for the EVs doing the towing.

Plus, for campers eager to chip away at their carbon footprints, the electrified trailers eliminate emissions, as well as noise, since they don’t need buzzing gas or propane generators once they’re parked camp-side. Instead, their batteries power all the cooking, heating and air-conditioning, lighting, and more. “An e-trailer, paired with an electric vehicle, will be the most eco-friendly way to camp ever,” Becker says.

That independent energy system also allows for fully off-grid camping experiences, for longer periods of time. The modern trailers can be used at home, too, as an office or guest room. Pebble’s head of brand & marketing, Ivan Wang, says the massive battery of Pebble’s trailer is more powerful than a Tesla Powerwall: “You can also use it as a home energy backup solution in case of blackouts.”

Check out these five game-changing electric trailer options to inspire your next glamping, off-grid, or digital nomad adventure.

The Bowlus trailer is exceptionally light and sleeps four. Courtesy of Bowlus

Bowlus

U.S. luxury RV manufacturer Bowlus, which has put out retro-looking, aircraft-inspired, aluminum-riveted trailers for 90 years, transitioned to becoming the first fully electric RV company in 2023. The move followed the 2022 debut of its plush and polished 27-foot-long electric “Volterra” model, with premium features like wood-paneled interiors, a king-size bed, and tech-savvy extras, including solar roof panels, satellite internet, induction cooktops, and a hydronic heating system (with heated floors). The Volterra joins the company’s similarly curvy “Terra Firma” and soon-to-debut “Heritage” e-trailer models, each offering lower entry points on pricing with slightly scaled-down features. All sleep up to four guests and stand out for their notably lightweight design that makes the Bowlus a relative breeze to tow—ranging from 2,900 to 3,250 pounds, they’re roughly half the weight of other EV trailers. Pricing from $165,000; bowlus.com

The Coast is customizable. Choose white, black, or two-tone for the exterior and a range of textiles for the inside. Photo by Samuel J Stephenson / Courtesy of Coast

Coast

A subsidiary of Tennessee-based, commercial trailer manufacturer Aero Build, Coast is readying to deliver the first batch of its modern “Model 1” travel trailers in April. The comparatively compact 21-foot-long rig features a composite shell made from recycled materials (with wool insulation), and comes with rooftop solar panels and a battery bank powerful enough for a week of off-grid camping. With a minimalist design, the trailers have plenty of smart features like a touchscreen-based command system, satellite internet, and two Samsung frame TVs; a kitchen outfitted with Smeg appliances; and a dedicated bedroom space (the unit sleeps up to four). Minimum towing capacity is 6,000 pounds; preorder pricing from $129,900; coastrv.co

A Murphy bed in the Pebble allows for more space during the day. Courtesy of Pebble

Pebble

California-based startup Pebble announced its all-electric “Pebble Flow” in October 2023. The 25-foot-long futuristic trailer, with room for four, comes with a retractable Murphy bed that converts into a workspace, chef’s kitchen (with a full-size fridge and portable induction cooktop), and wraparound windows, while the heavy-duty battery and solar paneling permit off-grid camping for up to seven days. The unit’s pioneering tech-forward features include remote-controlled maneuvering (via a smartphone app), automated hitching, and plenty of push-of-a-button extras (such as for the auto-leveling stabilizers or to manage the awning and stairs). The company expects models to ship by late 2024. Minimum towing capacity is 6,200 pounds; preorder pricing from $109,000; pebblelife.com

Lightship

Lightship unveiled its battery- and solar-powered “L1” travel trailer in early 2023, claiming it as the most aerodynamic trailer to enter the market. A California/Colorado-based venture, helmed by Tesla alum, Lightship’s sleek, 27-foot-long trailer is touted as being three times more aerodynamic than a standard trailer, translating to reduced drag and near-zero loss in fuel efficiency for the tow vehicle. Features include a unique dual-mode roof (with a lofty 10-foot-high ceiling in “camp mode” that shrinks down to under 7 feet for a more aerodynamic “road mode”), and mod interiors with panoramic windows and all-electric appliances (including an induction stovetop and dishwasher), with room to sleep up to six. The high-powered battery, boosted by a solar-paneled roof, means the trailer can go off-grid for up to a week before needing a charge. Vehicle production is slated to kick off in late 2024. Minimum towing capacity is 7,500 pounds; preorder pricing from $125,000; lightshiprv.com

It’s pricey, but the HD can go off grid indefinitely. Photo by Matt Wier / Courtesy of Living Vehicle

Living Vehicle

For those with deep pockets, California-based Living Vehicle hails its luxe, 30-foot-long “HD30” as the “most powerful . . . trailer on earth.” The customizable units, designed by a LEED-accredited crew, come with configuration variations including a king-bed suite, bunk room for four, or mobile office. Thanks to mini-split HVAC systems, the four-season trailers can apparently thrive in temps ranging from subzero to 120°F, while other tech-friendly features include a home theater system and an industry-first water generator that can create water from the air. With an expansive all-solar roof and awnings, the HD can live off grid without plugging in—indefinitely. The company also offers a smaller “HD24” model, measuring 24 feet, as well as two larger fifth-wheel electric trailers that are currently available for preorder (the “GT32” and “GT38”). The spacious units sleep up to eight. Note that given the rigs’ hefty weight, ranging from 10,000 to 18,000 pounds, they’re not currently compatible for towing with any EVs. Pricing from $299,995; livingvehicle.com