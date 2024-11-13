This Florida Island Is One of the Best in the World For Snorkeling

Diving and snorkeling enthusiasts—even the freshest beginners—will find an underwater paradise right across a bridge from mainland Florida. Key Largo, the first island you reach when driving over from Miami–Dade County, is part of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, a protected expanse spanning 3,000 square nautical miles. Its waters contain more than 6,000 marine species, as well as purple fan, staghorn, and elkhorn coral. For the past two summers, I’ve spent nearly every weekend with my family exploring these reefs, and we have immersed ourselves in the beauty of the submarine world that exists right in our backyard. Whether in calm or choppy conditions, each outing revealed something extraordinary—from graceful sea turtles and eagle rays to barracuda and parrotfish—leaving us with an ever-deepening appreciation for the richness of life beneath the waves.

While a marine heat wave in the summer of 2023 caused some coral bleaching, some recovery has happened, and the reefs around Key Largo remain vividly colorful. The very best spots to snorkel are accessible only by boat from John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park or by joining a snorkeling trip with a local operator, but the postcard-perfect views above and below the surface make the ride (and a dose of Dramamine) well worth it. There’s no rush, no mass crowds—just you, the reef, and an endless expanse of clear blue inviting you to dive in. Here are five of the best places to do that.

1. Grecian Rocks

Why we love it: Vibrant coral gardens, a shallow reef, colorful fish, and easy access

Best for: Families and beginners

One of my personal favorites, Grecian Rocks is more protected than many other reefs, making it a fine option for choppy, windy days. A short swim brings you into a world of angelfish and parrotfish, while eagle rays glide gracefully over the sandy floor, and sea turtles appear as if they’ve been awaiting your arrival. The reef’s coral gardens are vivid, with bright purple fan corals swaying gently in the current. This spot, marked by a distinctive pole, offers a sense of calm, and its shallow depth of four to six feet allows for easy exploration. (Snorkel vests for buoyancy are still highly recommended.)

Outfitter: Silent World Dive Center runs snorkel-only tours three times a day aboard a 51-foot Calypso boat, with Grecian Rocks one of the favored spots.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park encompasses some 70 nautical square miles. Its visitor center is home to a huge saltwater aquarium, too. Photo By Felix Mizionikov/Shutterstock

2. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Why we love it: Shore-access snorkeling, seagrass beds, small coral formations, and tropical fish

Best for: Beginners, families, and anyone who might get seasick

Want to skip the boat ride? The first underwater park in the United States, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park offers convenient shore-access snorkeling. Mere steps from Key Largo’s Cannon Beach, you’ll find seagrass beds, coral formations, and colorful fish weaving through shallow waters. The area immediately offshore provides a great, relaxed option for families and first-timers (snorkeling gear is available to rent), but the park also operates 2.5-hour boat tours three times daily—weather permitting—to nearby reefs, including Dry Rocks and Grecian Rock.

Outfitter: The park’s 2.5-hour snorkel tours are available for individuals and groups, with vessels that are wheelchair accessible.

3. Molasses Reef

Why we love it: Exceptional visibility; wildlife including sea turtles, nurse sharks, and eagle rays; and stunning coral formations

Best for: Intermediate and experienced snorkelers, due to its offshore location

Located about six miles offshore, within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Molasses Reef is one of the most impressive (and most visited) reefs in the Keys. The third largest barrier reef on the planet is a tapestry of textures and colors, with brain corals and delicate fan corals creating a maze for underwater exploration. Larger animals, including nurse sharks, eagle rays, and sea turtles, are commonly spotted here too. There are a couple of downsides: The reef is popular among local dive and snorkel boats, so it can get more crowded than other spots around Key Largo, and conditions can become choppy on windy days.

Outfitter: As the oldest dive shop in Key Largo, Sea Dwellers Dive Center knows where all the good spots are. The company’s captains prefer to anchor in water that’s 25 to 30 feet deep—giving snorkelers ample space without disturbing delicate coral.

Florida’s Christ of the Abyss statue was submerged in 1965. Photo By Lawrence Cruciana/Shutterstock

4. Christ of the Abyss

Why we love it: An iconic, nine-foot-tall underwater bronze statue, colorful coral formation, and diverse marine life

Best for: Snorkelers interested in underwater photography

Set in just 25 feet of water near Dry Rocks Reef, within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Christ of the Abyss is a unique Key Largo sight. The statue, one of three cast from a mold by Italian sculptor Guido Galletti (the others are off the coasts of Italy and Grenada), stands on a sandy bed, arms outstretched, as if welcoming visitors to this underwater kingdom. Free divers can descend for a closer view and to snap a selfie, while snorkelers floating above can take in the surreal, ethereal scene. The sunken savior isn’t the only attraction here, either; the reef’s dome-shaped landscape is dotted with colorful spur and groove formations and tropical fish swimming around the statue. Keep an eye open for spotted eagle rays and southern stingrays.

Outfitter: Sundivers Snorkel Tours specializes in family-friendly snorkel tours (2.5 hours) to shallow reefs six to eight feet deep, with 9 a.m. daily departures to Christ of the Abyss.

Pirate Cove Watersports takes snorkelers to two separate locations and offers excursions in the morning, afternoon, and night. Photos courtesy of Pirate Cove

5. French Reef

Why we love it: Dramatic swim-throughs, caverns, vibrant coral walls, and diverse fauna

Best for: Intermediate snorkelers and adventure seekers

Those who are seeking an adventurous outing will be drawn to the intricate coral formations and hidden caverns of French Reef. While exploring the tunnels and arches, snorkelers may encounter angelfish, parrotfish, moray eels, and even small reef sharks. Swim-throughs such as Christmas Tree Cave, located 50 feet from buoy F3, are accessible to people looking for a unique underwater experience. (Pro tip: Bring an underwater light to help you navigate the caverns.)

Outfitter: Pirates Cove Watersports caters to mixed groups of divers and snorkelers with morning and afternoon trips. Check the website for a daily reef report.