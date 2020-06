Connect with the Moon and Sea at This Mexican Spa

Wellness vacations are a dime a dozen these days, but Cabo San Lucas’s Resort at Pedregal has gone a step beyond the usual suite of treatments. The resort’s spa offers an experience that not only gets guests back in touch with themselves, but also allows them to connect more deeply with the roots of the local culture with ancient Mexican traditions. The resort’s Luna y Mar spa has—as the name suggests—treatments that focus on the moon and ocean, two undeniable forces that dictate life in Los Cabos. In particular, the spa embraces the principles of curanderismo, a type of Mexican folk healing akin to Eastern medicinal practices such as ayurveda or traditional Chinese medicine.

Under the guidance of local curandera Patricia Carreon, the spa program incorporates aspects of curanderismo—including energy work, moon cycles, rituals, and the natural environment—into celestially and environmentally inspired treatments. No matter which treatment you choose, the experience begins with a ritual foot cleansing that uses sage, rue, rosemary, and holy basil to connect the spa therapist and guest, clear negative thoughts and bad energy, and promote a relaxed and uplifted mood. Here are the healing spa treatments you need to get truly connected to Baja California.

Courtesy of Luna y Mar Spa

In Mexico , it’s a long-held belief that the four phases of the moon impact the body in different and specific ways. Luna y Mar’s four moon treatments address each of these phases. Thetreatment channels the new moon and starts with a mentally and physically refreshing seaweed and eucalyptus salt scrub, followed by a local herb and chili oil full body massage. Thetreatment, which taps into the waxing moon’s revitalizing powers, uses jasmine in its scrubs, wraps, and oil massages to invigorate the creative spirit. Thetreatment is all about a well-known calming agent, rose, and was designed with the waning moon in mind. Both rosebuds and rose petal essence are used in the exfoliating lymphatic massage and facial. Finally, thetreatment cleanses and fortifies, as only the full moon can. Silk gloves, detoxifying essential oils, and a native herb called damiana that is used to fight depression are incorporated into a fucus algae mud wrap, lymphatic massage, and facial.