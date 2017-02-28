Connect with the Moon and Sea at This Mexican Spa

Wellness vacations are a dime a dozen these days, but Cabo San Lucas’s Resort at Pedregal has gone a step beyond the usual suite of treatments. The resort’s spa offers an experience that not only gets guests back in touch with themselves, but also allows them to connect more deeply with the roots of the local culture with ancient Mexican traditions. The resort’s Luna y Mar spa has—as the name suggests—treatments that focus on the moon and ocean, two undeniable forces that dictate life in Los Cabos. In particular, the spa embraces the principles of curanderismo, a type of Mexican folk healing akin to Eastern medicinal practices such as ayurveda or traditional Chinese medicine.

Under the guidance of local curandera Patricia Carreon, the spa program incorporates aspects of curanderismo—including energy work, moon cycles, rituals, and the natural environment—into celestially and environmentally inspired treatments. No matter which treatment you choose, the experience begins with a ritual foot cleansing that uses sage, rue, rosemary, and holy basil to connect the spa therapist and guest, clear negative thoughts and bad energy, and promote a relaxed and uplifted mood. Here are the healing spa treatments you need to get truly connected to Baja California.

Courtesy of Luna y Mar Spa