The Digital Detox Retreat Every Free-Spirited Traveler Needs to Hit

Get ready to disconnect from your device and reconnect to nature at this innovative festival.

share this article

In 2016, I got to attend the second-ever Restival, a six-day wellness retreat that caters to travelers with a hippie bend. There were nerve-melting sound baths, morning sun salutations, and, yes, some meals with cashew cheese (all meals are vegan friendly)—in addition to a lot of opportunities to connect with international travelers and foreign cultures while disconnecting from digital overload. Here's what I dug about it—and why you should consider booking your spot. It’s tiny—and is staying that way There are plenty of big festivals to escape to if you want to feel lost in a sea of like-minded people. Restival is not one of those. The founder capped attendance to 150 to limit ecological impact—I met open-minded travelers from Britain, New Zealand, Italy, Mexico, and all over the United States. It was a bit odd (and on you) if you didn’t know someone’s name by the end. It’s a deep dive into a culture you probably don’t know about

Article continues below advertisement

The iteration I attended was held in Northern Arizona on Gateway Ranch, a Navajo-run site 40 miles north of Flagstaff on the edge of the reservation. With that came loads of opportunities to connect with Navajo families. Navajo folks hosted lectures and cultural workshops and sang by the campfire at night. And they didn’t retreat after those events, either—they were around during meals and otherwise, ready to talk about their life, our life, the pipeline, or simply hang out. Events that partner with tribes often feel forced, exploitative, or just plain awkward. But this one was a rare cultural exchange opportunity with American Indians in a relaxed, communal setting. Restivals have also taken place in far north Sweden in the land of the Saami people, and Morocco, among the Berber tribe. London, New York City, and Joshua Tree National Park will be home to some of this year's upcoming Restival events. Photo by flowcomm/Flickr The first Restival took place in 2015 in the Sahara. The treatments were next-level While there, I had two treatments, which I can say without hyperbole were life-changing. The first was with a bodyworker from Death Valley named Karin Pine who helped chill out back and neck pain I’ve had the past couple years better than yoga and chiropractors combined. And then there was the sweat lodge. Before I came, the extent of my education on American Indian sweat lodges was a couple of strange dates with a Waldorf-educated dude, but I wanted to keep an open-mind. I remembered an episode of the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, wherein the crystal-clad Lily Tomlin demands tight-ass Jane Fonda say yes to any and everything for a day and thought why not?

Article continues below advertisement