COMO Hotels & Resorts Takes Over Castello del Nero

COMO Hotels and Resorts recently took over management of Castello Del Nero, a 12th-century castle with 50 rooms and suites a 45-minute drive from Florence. Among the highlights: experiences that dig deep into Tuscan life, such as gelato-making, cocktail- mixing, and star-gazing classes. Chris Orlikowski, based in London for COMO, gives us a quick overview.

Why should travelers welcome the news that COMO is opening in Tuscany?

COMO Castello Del Nero is the first continental European property for the COMO Group. We’ve been looking for the right destination and real estate for awhile and believe that we found the perfect place that represents the COMO spirit.

Tell me about the best suite in the hotel.

The best suite has to be one of our Heritage Suites. These outstanding accommodations are filled with a sense of the castle’s centuries-old history, but with contemporary comfort. Eighteenth-century frescoes, carefully preserved, line the walls, and with vaulted ceilings, the suites are a very special place to stay the night.

Courtesy of COMO Hotels & Resorts The living room in a Heritage Suite

La Torre is our Michelin-starred restaurant overseen by executive chef Giovanni Luca Di Pirro. I love the angolotti filled with chianina beef, pea cream soup, and morels with herbs.

What are five reasons to book the hotel?

The design by Paola Navone is exceptional and makes it stand out, giving the castle a contemporary twist. Exploring the surrounding 740-acre estate—the forests, vineyards, and olive groves—gives you a real sense of Tuscany. The estate’s olive oil, honey, and wine are fabulous, and the tastings are a great way to learn about Tuscan traditions. The COMO Shambhala Retreat is a fantastic spot for a signature spa treatment. It’s the only COMO Shambhala Retreat in continental Europe, providing guests with Asian-inspired treatments for body, mind, and soul. Guests can enjoy a Tuscan truffle-hunting experience followed by a truffle dinner prepared by our executive chef.

