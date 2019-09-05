News From Ponant With Edie Rodriguez

Courtesy of Edie Rodriguez
Sep 5, 2019
Courtesy of PONANT
A lounge aboard “Le Bougainville,” one of Ponant’s Explorer Class ships
Edie Rodriguez, Americas Brand Chairwoman at Ponant Cruises, talks about the line’s growth, eco-responsibility, and her favorite places.
Ponant Cruises has grown tremendously since the brand’s birth 31 years ago. We just took delivery of our ninth ship, and our brand will be at 12 ships by May 2021. We have evolved from a fully French experience to a more traditional international standard of luxury for today’s more casual luxury consumer. I’m proud to say that currently 40 percent of our guests are coming from North America. These numbers have really catapulted in the last 18 months [since Rodriguez joined Ponant]. We also just announced that Ponant will purchase Paul Gauguin Cruises. PG will certainly grow under Ponant’s ownership.
We truly love travel advisors at Ponant. We recognize that it is a partnership, and we need one another for the guest’s sake and for each of our own needs. I’m proud to say that as a result of that ethos, the majority of our bookings come through travel advisors. We have many programs to assist them. They can start by registering with us as a travel advisor if they haven’t already. They will have easy access to all of the information and marketing collateral that they need. They can reach out to their local director of sales for further one-to-one assistance. If they don’t know who that is, they can email me, and I will direct them to the right person. I’m at erodriguez@ponant.com.
Article continues below advertisement
I own a home in Tuscany and love all things Italian. My favorite once-in-a-lifetime spots are Antarctica, the Taj Mahal, Angkor Wat, and Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Eve. And then there are the cities I never tire of: New York City, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, London, Istanbul, and Paris.
>> Next: Luca Finardi, Mandarin Oriental Milan’s GM, on Dining in Milan
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy