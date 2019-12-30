Lesser-Known Hotel Loyalty Programs That Should Be on Your Radar

If you prefer boutique properties and unique destinations, there may be a better loyalty program out there for you.

As the year comes to a close, you might be looking at your loyalty program balances and wondering whether you traveled enough to earn those elite level perks for the coming year. If you have been chasing points all year but to no avail, consider these alternative options in 2020. Sometimes bigger programs with thousands of hotels do not always equal better perks for your personal travel patterns. Smaller programs are often less about points and more about immediate benefits and experiences to keep you loyal. These smaller programs could actually serve you better. World of Hyatt + Small Luxury Hotels of the World As a World of Hyatt member, you have a lot to gain because the program (known for celebrated brands like Andaz and Park Hyatt) has been expanding its collaboration with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), giving members access to global boutique properties that were previously unaffiliated. These include the well-known Hotel Excelsior just steps from the old town in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and the nearby uber-chic, 13-room Villa Orsula. Even better, between now and January 31, 2020, guests can register for a promotion to earn 3,000 bonus points per stay at any of the more than 300 participating SLH hotels if they visit before March 2, 2020. This is a hugely lucrative promotion given that some World of Hyatt hotels can be booked for as few as 5,000 points per night. Courtesy of Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa After your fifth Miraval stay, you become a lifetime member of the wellness resorts’ loyalty program. Miraval Authentic Circle

Redesigned last year, Leaders Club sports some upgraded benefits for its annual $175 fee. Members automatically receive free breakfast and wireless internet with each stay plus the opportunity to score priority room upgrades upon check-in. Guests can also get five pre-arrival upgrades that they can apply to upcoming stays after they spend at least $5,000 at Leading Hotels within a calendar year. Among the club’s most well-known hotels are Madrid’s Villa Magna and Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris. Courtesy of Aqua-Aston Get earlier access to promotions at properties like Aston Waikiki Beach Tower with Aqua-Aston’s A-List program. Aqua-Aston Hospitality’s A-List program Aqua-Aston’s A-List program shifts the focus away from points toward discounts and earlier access to promotions. The program covers more than 30 hotels in Hawaii, the mainland, and Costa Rica and includes traditional hotels as well as condominium rentals. Travelers will recognize the name from hotels like Aston Waikiki Beach Tower and Crocodile Bay Resort in Costa Rica. When checking in, members also receive a free “eco-kit” containing a reusable tote, reusable bottle, and reef-safe sunscreen to enjoy during their stay and back at home. Sonesta Travel Pass

