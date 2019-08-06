The Best Travel Rewards Programs

The key to maximizing the benefits of hotel and airline loyalty programs is to be, well, extremely loyal (shocking, we know). So, which ones are worth committing to? Perhaps this new list will help you decide.

U.S. News & World Report this week released its rankings of the top hotel rewards and airline frequent flier programs in the United States, taking into account factors like the best member perks and how easy it is to earn and redeem points-based flights and nights.

It’s of little surprise, given its size and scope, that Marriott’s massive Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program claimed the top spot for best hotel rewards program. Marriott Bonvoy officially launched in February, combining Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards into one, and we recently broke down everything you need to know to fully take advantage of this hotel loyalty behemoth. According to U.S. News, the program was given top honors due to its very large network of hotels (more than 6,900 properties in 130 countries and territories), ample member benefits, and the high value and usability of Marriott Bonvoy loyalty points.

Wyndham Rewards ranked second on the list due to the fact that members can qualify for a free night more quickly and easily than with most other hotel loyalty schemes. And World of Hyatt ranked third because it has lower points redemption requirements than most other programs and offers plenty of ways to earn points.