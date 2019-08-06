The Best Travel Rewards Programs

Aug 6, 2019
Courtesy of Marriott
The Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel is part of the top-ranked Marriott Bonvoy program.
“U.S. News and World Report” just released its seventh annual ranking of hotel and airline loyalty programs.
The key to maximizing the benefits of hotel and airline loyalty programs is to be, well, extremely loyal (shocking, we know). So, which ones are worth committing to? Perhaps this new list will help you decide.
U.S. News & World Report this week released its rankings of the top hotel rewards and airline frequent flier programs in the United States, taking into account factors like the best member perks and how easy it is to earn and redeem points-based flights and nights.
It’s of little surprise, given its size and scope, that Marriott’s massive Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program claimed the top spot for best hotel rewards program. Marriott Bonvoy officially launched in February, combining Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards into one, and we recently broke down everything you need to know to fully take advantage of this hotel loyalty behemoth. According to U.S. News, the program was given top honors due to its very large network of hotels (more than 6,900 properties in 130 countries and territories), ample member benefits, and the high value and usability of Marriott Bonvoy loyalty points.
Wyndham Rewards ranked second on the list due to the fact that members can qualify for a free night more quickly and easily than with most other hotel loyalty schemes. And World of Hyatt ranked third because it has lower points redemption requirements than most other programs and offers plenty of ways to earn points.
On the air carrier front, the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan claimed its place as the best airline rewards program for the fifth year in a row. It features ample options for purchasing reward flights, and Alaska has a large network of flight routes to choose from. Alaska’s mileage-based earning structure also lets members earn miles more easily and redeem flights faster than its competitors.
The Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan was followed by Delta SkyMiles, which was touted for its ample member benefits and its large network of flights.
As for how airline frequent flier programs stack up internationally, AFAR recently reported on a global ranking of carriers’ rewards programs.
Below are U.S. News & World Report’s complete travel rewards program rankings.
Still not sure which rewards program is for you? Read up on AFAR’s guide to navigating rewards, including the best hacks for making your frequent flier miles go further and the best airline credit cards.
