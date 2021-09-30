9 Lesser-Known—and Absolutely Charming—Ways to Experience the Outdoors in Charleston

Bordered by two rivers and the Charleston Harbor, the Charleston peninsula boasts a seemingly endless array of stunning landscapes—and the opportunities for adventure that come with them. In the Lowcountry, visit a sustainable oyster farm or chart your own course while stand-up paddleboarding through the winding salt marsh. Perhaps the best way to enjoy Charleston’s wide open spaces are its extraordinary beaches. Take your pick of five barrier islands—each more spectacular than the next with highlights like historic lighthouses and surfing hotspots.

You’ll find just as much excitement back on land. Looking for something a little different? Venture beyond the expected sites and check out Park Circle, a vibrant local neighborhood bursting with Southern charm, or book a walking tour that will show you the hidden side of the city. Here’s how to go off the beaten path and make the most of your next trip to Charleston.