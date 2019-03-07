Where to Explore Charleston’s Fascinating History

Even on a short weekend getaway, you cannot escape the important stories of pirates, slave uprisings, and bloody battles that define this remarkable city.

The year 2020 marks the 350th anniversary of the original English settlement at Charles Towne. Few cities can rival Charleston’s place in U.S. history; the city’s own history is full of violence and greed and intrigue, peppered with pirates and heroes and rebels. From the early 1700s until the Civil War, the ruling class of the Lowcountry region were among the richest people in the world, thanks to empires of cotton and rice built on the labor of enslaved Africans. Protecting that wealth played heavily into the city’s battles and sieges during the Revolutionary and Civil wars.



It’s one thing to explore the city’s deep history in a book—it’s another to walk in the footsteps of its ancestors. To discover the real Charleston, start at the beginning. Courtesy of Explore Charleston The shade cast by Charleston’s iconic Angel Oak spans 17,000 square feet.

Begin with the first inhabitants

The Cusabo, native people who lived in Lowcountry before the arrival of Europeans, may not have survived colonization, but they didn't vanish without a trace. Massive rings of oyster shells like the 4,000-year-old Sewee Shell Ring in Charleston County's Awendaw suggest that oysters were a key part of their diet, and that the tribe often gathered in a communal setting.

To get an even closer look at the watery landscape the Cusabo inhabited, escape the city via a kayak tour with Coastal Expeditions, whose naturalist guides can point out edible plants and explain the indigenous flora and fauna. Visiting Bulls Island can take you even further back in time—exploring this undeveloped island makes it easy to imagine people subsisting on its bounty.



If you prefer dry land or if time is limited, you can still see something older than European settlement by driving out to the Angel Oak on Johns Island, a massive live oak tree that is thought to be the country’s oldest living organism east of the Rockies. Explore the original colony

West Ashley’s Charles Towne Landing—the site of the first Charleston colony—could be the city’s most underrated attraction (and a bargain at $10). Visitors can explore the deck and cabins of a replica 17th-century ship, a re-creation of the one settlers first arrived on in 1670. The historic park also has replica structures from the original village, as well as an impressive and modern museum. Perhaps best of all (especially for families), the Animal Forest is home to native animals, including a puma, otters, elk, and bison. Relive the Golden Age of Piracy

Name any famous pirates from the Golden Age of Piracy (1650–1730), and chances are they swaggered the streets of Charleston. Notorious and fascinating characters from Edward “Blackbeard” Teach to Anne Bonny to Stede Bonnet all spent time here. Locals Eric and Sabrina Lavender lead daily pirate tours—in full costume and accompanied by a live parrot—that recount the stories of these rogues and privateers, placing them in context at surviving landmarks, including the 1713 Powder Magazine, the last remaining structure of the original walled city. Photo by Shutterstock Built as the Planter’s Hotel in 1809, the Dock Street Theatre is now home to the Charleston Stage Company.

Say bonjour to the French Quarter

The word "refugee" originated in France, as a description of the Protestant Huguenots who fled the oppressive French Catholic regime of the 1680s. Some 400,000 of the refugees sailed to Charleston, where their names and families—Ravenel, Prioleau, Huger, Gaillard—are still among the most visible and prominent in the city today. The French Huguenot Church in the French Quarter is the last active church dedicated to Huguenots in the country. (Services are held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with tours of the church available immediately afterward.)

The Quarter is an excellent place to walk and on its streets, you’ll find St. Philip’s (Anglican) Church, the Dock Street Theatre, and most of the city’s high-end art galleries. Courtesy of Explore Charleston Magnolia Plantation & Gardens offers tours of not just the Revolution-era main house, but also the slave cabins on the grounds.

See the legacy of wealth . . .

The word "plantation" has been dropped from the fanciful names of Charleston's residential subdivisions in recent years for good reason. The historic plantations—massive white-owned farms worked by enslaved Africans—are hardly something to celebrate, and tours of Charleston's historic antebellum houses make sure that the plantation system is not romanticized.

Middleton Place balances its impeccably maintained gardens, inn, and riverfront property with frank exhibits that portray slave life in the 18th and 19th centuries. Next door, Magnolia Plantation & Gardens’s trails and tours by tram and boat display the natural splendor of the Lowcountry, and special daily tours focus on the slave cabins that remain on the grounds. Still further down the Ashley River, the immaculately preserved Drayton Hall, a 1738 mansion, puts the grandeur of a plantation owner’s life in perspective by also emphasizing the life of the estate’s other residents. Across town, Mount Pleasant’s Boone Hall echoes Middleton’s approach, balancing its glorious avenue of oaks and romantic grounds with a Gullah Theater and African American reenactors who give an honest take on the plantation’s slave-driven past. . . . and its brutal cost

Many visitors to Charleston mistakenly assume that the steep steps at the City Market’s Meeting Street entrance were where the city’s infamous slave auctions were held. That’s not the case—the Old Slave Mart on Chalmers Street, a grisly vestige of the city’s once-booming slave trade, is the remaining auction site of the dozens that once operated here. It solemnly reminds visitors that 35 to 40 percent of the Africans brought to North America as slaves were processed through Charleston.



The vast number of slaves serving a smaller white population resulted in deep paranoia among the landowners and fear of rebellion. One of the most notable attempts of uprising ended in tragedy in Charleston before it even began. In Hampton Park, visitors can see a statue of freed slave Denmark Vesey that memorializes his alleged leadership role in an 1822 plan to kill the slaveholders and sail with the liberated slaves to Haiti. When news of the plot was leaked, Vesey was quickly tried and publicly hanged, along with 34 others.

