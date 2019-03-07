Where to Explore Charleston’s Fascinating History

Courtesy of Explore Charleston
By Stratton Lawrence
Mar 7, 2019
Photo of Boone Hall courtesy of Explore Charleston
Few can resist the lure of Charleston’s compelling history.
Even on a short weekend getaway, you cannot escape the important stories of pirates, slave uprisings, and bloody battles that define this remarkable city.
The year 2020 marks the 350th anniversary of the original English settlement at Charles Towne. Few cities can rival Charleston’s place in U.S. history; the city’s own history is full of violence and greed and intrigue, peppered with pirates and heroes and rebels.
From the early 1700s until the Civil War, the ruling class of the Lowcountry region were among the richest people in the world, thanks to empires of cotton and rice built on the labor of enslaved Africans. Protecting that wealth played heavily into the city’s battles and sieges during the Revolutionary and Civil wars.
It’s one thing to explore the city’s deep history in a book—it’s another to walk in the footsteps of its ancestors. To discover the real Charleston, start at the beginning.
To get an even closer look at the watery landscape the Cusabo inhabited, escape the city via a kayak tour with Coastal Expeditions, whose naturalist guides can point out edible plants and explain the indigenous flora and fauna. Visiting Bulls Island can take you even further back in time—exploring this undeveloped island makes it easy to imagine people subsisting on its bounty.
If you prefer dry land or if time is limited, you can still see something older than European settlement by driving out to the Angel Oak on Johns Island, a massive live oak tree that is thought to be the country’s oldest living organism east of the Rockies.
West Ashley’s Charles Towne Landing—the site of the first Charleston colony—could be the city’s most underrated attraction (and a bargain at $10). Visitors can explore the deck and cabins of a replica 17th-century ship, a re-creation of the one settlers first arrived on in 1670. The historic park also has replica structures from the original village, as well as an impressive and modern museum. Perhaps best of all (especially for families), the Animal Forest is home to native animals, including a puma, otters, elk, and bison.
Name any famous pirates from the Golden Age of Piracy (1650–1730), and chances are they swaggered the streets of Charleston. Notorious and fascinating characters from Edward “Blackbeard” Teach to Anne Bonny to Stede Bonnet all spent time here. Locals Eric and Sabrina Lavender lead daily pirate tours—in full costume and accompanied by a live parrot—that recount the stories of these rogues and privateers, placing them in context at surviving landmarks, including the 1713 Powder Magazine, the last remaining structure of the original walled city.
The Quarter is an excellent place to walk and on its streets, you’ll find St. Philip’s (Anglican) Church, the Dock Street Theatre, and most of the city’s high-end art galleries.
Middleton Place balances its impeccably maintained gardens, inn, and riverfront property with frank exhibits that portray slave life in the 18th and 19th centuries. Next door, Magnolia Plantation & Gardens’s trails and tours by tram and boat display the natural splendor of the Lowcountry, and special daily tours focus on the slave cabins that remain on the grounds. Still further down the Ashley River, the immaculately preserved Drayton Hall, a 1738 mansion, puts the grandeur of a plantation owner’s life in perspective by also emphasizing the life of the estate’s other residents. Across town, Mount Pleasant’s Boone Hall echoes Middleton’s approach, balancing its glorious avenue of oaks and romantic grounds with a Gullah Theater and African American reenactors who give an honest take on the plantation’s slave-driven past.
Many visitors to Charleston mistakenly assume that the steep steps at the City Market’s Meeting Street entrance were where the city’s infamous slave auctions were held. That’s not the case—the Old Slave Mart on Chalmers Street, a grisly vestige of the city’s once-booming slave trade, is the remaining auction site of the dozens that once operated here. It solemnly reminds visitors that 35 to 40 percent of the Africans brought to North America as slaves were processed through Charleston.
The vast number of slaves serving a smaller white population resulted in deep paranoia among the landowners and fear of rebellion. One of the most notable attempts of uprising ended in tragedy in Charleston before it even began. In Hampton Park, visitors can see a statue of freed slave Denmark Vesey that memorializes his alleged leadership role in an 1822 plan to kill the slaveholders and sail with the liberated slaves to Haiti. When news of the plot was leaked, Vesey was quickly tried and publicly hanged, along with 34 others.
The racial history of the city is still unsettled. Even today, Charleston’s public schools remain largely segregated. But there are occasional bright spots in the long history of bitter discord: Despite the racist hatred behind the 2015 shooting of nine parishioners at the city’s Mother Emmanuel AME Church, the reaction of the congregation—one of immediate forgiveness—surprised the world by its grace. Visitors are welcome to attend the church’s 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
You can try to avoid it, but Charleston’s history is on display everywhere—the candy-hued houses on Rainbow Row, the cannons at the Battery, the church graveyards, the moss-covered walls of the College of Charleston. Even visitors who arrive for a few days of fun can’t help but be drawn in by the stories that shaped this remarkable and historic city.
