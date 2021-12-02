Biden Announces New Requirements for Travel Amid Omicron Concerns

International travelers are going to need to find rapid testing options before entering the U.S.

The president has issued updated guidelines regarding COVID testing and masking for travel.

share this article

As part of a sweeping new plan to implement greater health and safety protocols in preparation for a pandemic winter of battling dueling Delta and Omicron variants, President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a number of new COVID-19 measures, including some that impact travelers directly. Notably, the testing requirement for international arrivals is being further tightened: Starting next week, all international arrivals, vaccinated or not, will need to be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours before flying to the U.S. “We believe that tightening that testing requirement for predeparture will help catch more potential cases of people who may be positive before they fly into this country,” senior administration officials said during a press briefing about the new protocols. The new requirement comes on the heels of a new vaccine mandate for all foreign nationals entering the United States that went into effect on November 8. Prior to November 8, all international passengers flying into the United States age two and older—including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents—were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR, antigen, or approved home or self tests) taken within three days prior to boarding their flight to the U.S. After November 8, fully vaccinated Americans continued to be held to that requirement, but unvaccinated Americans needed to be tested within 24 hours of boarding their flight to the U.S. Now, all international travelers will be scrambling for the last-minute COVID test within one day of travel. Related We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

Article continues below advertisement

The administration stopped short of requiring a new postarrival COVID test or quarantine, actions that some media outlets had reported were being considered as part of the new public health policies unveiled on December 2. But even without those postarrival conditions, Scott Keyes, founder of flight deal newsletter Scott’s Cheap Flights, said that the tighter pretravel testing rule could further discourage international travel. “Reducing the preflight testing period to one day for all travelers will have a substantial dampening effect on international travel, both Americans traveling abroad and foreigners visiting here,” Keyes said in a statement. “We’ve already seen international travel interest drop sharply after the Omicron variant was discovered, while domestic travel interest has held steady. Today’s news will exacerbate that trend—a significant number of travelers will reconsider international travel plans in favor of domestic trips where no preflight testing is required.” Mask mandate for planes, trains extended into March In addition to the stricter testing requirement for international travel, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is extending the requirement to wear masks while in all transportation hubs and on public modes of transportation, including in and on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, rideshares, airports, seaports, and train, bus, and subway stations. The order was set to expire on January 18 and will now be in place until (at least) March 18, 2022—this is the third time it is being extended.

Article continues below advertisement

The transportation mask mandate applies to all travelers whether they are vaccinated or not. Children under the age of two, as well as those with a disability that prohibits them from wearing a mask, are exempt. Masks can be briefly removed while eating, drinking, or taking medication; to verify someone’s identity such as TSA airport screenings; and when oxygen masks are required on an aircraft. Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose, according to the initial CDC order implementing the rule, which the TSA, along with federal, state, and local authorities, enforces. For those who choose to wear cloth masks in lieu of standard surgical or N95 masks, the masks “should be made with two or more layers of a breathable fabric that is tightly woven (i.e., fabrics that do not let light pass through when held up to a light source)”—that goes for gaiters, too, which should have two layers of fabric or be folded into two layers, according to the agency. Masks or face coverings that don’t cut it? According to the CDC, these are a no-go: Face shields

Scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, or bandannas

Turtleneck collars pulled up over the mouth and nose

Masks containing slits, valves, or punctures Fines for noncompliance range from $500 up to $3,000 for repeat offenders. Omicron spurs U.S. ban on travel from eight African countries The latest travel protocols come just days after the administration implemented a ban on foreign nationals entering the United States from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, or Zimbabwe (U.S. citizens and residents are exempt) in response to the new “variant of concern,” Omicron, that was recently discovered in southern Africa.

Article continues below advertisement