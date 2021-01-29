How Travelers to the U.S. Can Get COVID Tests Abroad

Now that a federally mandated testing requirement has gone into effect for U.S.-bound international arrivals, a growing number of hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel planners are offering coronavirus testing options to travelers.

If you will be heading or returning to the U.S. from abroad anytime soon, you’ll want to make sure you have a strategy in place for getting a COVID-19 test prior to your departure to the states. As of January 26th, it’s required in order to board a U.S.-bound international flight. The good news? Testing has ramped up the world over, and is becoming more widely available, including at airports and now increasingly at hotels. Travel companies, including airlines and travel planners, are also stepping in to help international travelers either actually get tested or find testing sites in their destination. Making sure you have access to relative quick and reliable testing abroad is just one piece of the international travel puzzle, however. Another piece is making sure you are aware of the latest COVID-19-related travel rules and restrictions for any international destination you are flying to. And U.S. officials have cautioned that in addition to having a plan for getting tested to meet the new requirement, international travelers should also have a contingency plan in case their test comes back positive. Related Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? “If you were to test positive for COVID-19 while overseas, you would need to postpone your trip back to the United States, potentially for several weeks. All travelers should have a plan B,” said the U.S. State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, Ian Brownlee, during a January 26 media briefing about the testing requirement for international travelers entering the U.S. Brownlee noted that U.S. travelers should consider where they would stay, the cost of an extended stay, and the repercussions they would face if they could not immediately return, whether for work, for childcare issues, or other responsibilities. “Think through the answers to these important questions carefully” prior to committing to travel plans, Brownlee said. Another recommendation he has for international travelers: Consider travel insurance that covers COVID-19 medical treatments and COVID-19 related travel disruptions. What is the new testing requirement for travel to the U.S.? Effective January 26, all international passengers flying into the United States who are two and older—including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents—must provide proof of a laboratory-generated negative COVID-19 test result procured no more than three days prior to departure, according to the CDC’s new rule. The tests must be either a viral antigen test or a nucleic acid amplification test, such as a polymerase chain (PCR) test, reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test, or a transcription-mediated amplification test. The test result must be either a paper or electronic document provided by a laboratory. It must include the passenger’s name, specimen collection date, and the type of test. Airlines will be required to confirm the negative test result for all passengers before they board and must deny boarding to those passengers who do not have a negative test result. For those with a connecting flight, the test must be procured no more than three days before the initial leg of their journey (provided the layover is not more than 24 hours). Passengers will need to get retested if a flight delay causes the test result to fall outside of the three-day predeparture testing period by more than 24 hours or by more than 48 hours for a connecting flight. Passengers under the age of two are exempt, as are airline crew members, federal law enforcement personnel, and U.S. military while on duty. Limited exemptions will be granted for those who have a medical emergency or are traveling because their health or life are in grave danger.

