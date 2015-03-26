7 Healthy Airplane Snacks You Can Make at Home

We love flying—that means we’re traveling!—but sometimes, finding a delicious, healthy snack or meal in an airport is impossible. That’s why we tapped nutritionist and healthy eating guru Tara Milhem to show us her go-to homemade snacks to bring along on her flights.



Here are 7 wholesome D.I.Y. travel snacks Milhem swears by, recipes included.



1. Spicy Roasted Chickpeas

This addictively crunchy travel snack has high protein and fiber content to keep you full and nourished while you’re in flight. Bonus: Cayenne pepper provides a metabolism boost with a touch of spice. Pack this snack in Ziploc bags and you’re ready to go!



To Make: Heat the oven to 400F and place a can of chickpeas, drained, in a bowl. Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, until well coated. Spread the chickpeas onto a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 30 minutes.



2. Cinnamon Baked Apple Chips

Replace your usual potato chips with these crunchy apple chips. Travel with them in an airtight container or tightly-zipped plastic bag, and they’ll stay fresh for days on end.



To Make: Heat the oven to 200F and thinly slice two apples. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Place the apples on the baking sheet and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake the apples for one hour, flip apples over, and bake for another hour. Once the apples begin to crisp and are no longer moist, remove them from the oven. Let cool and pack.

Photo by Remi Yuan/Unsplash.com Eating almonds dry-roasted with a coating of tamari (a wheat-free type of soy sauce) can aid in lowering cholesterol.

Photo by Yanina Trekhleb/Unsplash.com Greek yogurt is packed with probiotics (healthy bacteria that can help boost your immune system).