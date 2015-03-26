7 Healthy Airplane Snacks You Can Make at Home

We love flying—that means we’re traveling!—but sometimes, finding a delicious, healthy snack or meal in an airport is impossible. That’s why we tapped nutritionist and healthy eating guru Tara Milhem to show us her go-to homemade snacks to bring along on her flights.
Here are 7 wholesome D.I.Y. travel snacks Milhem swears by, recipes included.
1. Spicy Roasted Chickpeas
This addictively crunchy travel snack has high protein and fiber content to keep you full and nourished while you’re in flight. Bonus: Cayenne pepper provides a metabolism boost with a touch of spice. Pack this snack in Ziploc bags and you’re ready to go!
To Make: Heat the oven to 400F and place a can of chickpeas, drained, in a bowl. Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, until well coated. Spread the chickpeas onto a baking sheet in a single layer and bake for 30 minutes.
2. Cinnamon Baked Apple Chips
Replace your usual potato chips with these crunchy apple chips. Travel with them in an airtight container or tightly-zipped plastic bag, and they’ll stay fresh for days on end.
To Make: Heat the oven to 200F and thinly slice two apples. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Place the apples on the baking sheet and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake the apples for one hour, flip apples over, and bake for another hour. Once the apples begin to crisp and are no longer moist, remove them from the oven. Let cool and pack.
3. Tamari Roasted Almonds
Almonds are an essential travel snack because of their incredible amount of nutrients, shelf life, and health benefits. They are known to help lower cholesterol, improve skin, and aid in weight loss. Instead of just snacking on plain almonds, spice it up with tamari and transport yourself to Asia with this savory snack. Pack them in separated plastic baggies for portion control, and enjoy.To Make:
Heat the oven to 350F and place 1 lb. of almonds on a baking sheet. Roast the almonds for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven, and reduce the temperature to 300F. Toss the almonds with 3-4 tablespoons of Tamari and roast for another 10 minutes. Allow the almonds to cool before storing.4. Apricot Almond Protein Bars
These combine protein and healthy fat to keep you full and fueled without the added sugar and preservatives of store-bought bars. They fit easily in your bag and can be stored at room temperature. Pack them in a tupperware container and reach for a bar when you need a burst of energy.To Make:
In a food processor, place 1 1/2 cups of raw almonds and pulse to chop. Remove from the food processor, then add 1 cup dried apricots, 1 cup medjool dates, and 2 scoops of your favorite protein powder with a pinch of sea salt and process to combine. Once everything is combined, add the chopped almonds and process until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a baking sheet and create an even layer of fruit and nuts. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes, cut into bars, and enjoy.5. Greek Yogurt and Banana Parfait
This is the easiest “recipe” yet, and one of the most filling. On average, one container of Greek yogurt has about 17 grams of protein—enough to keep you full for at least a few hours. Combine that with a banana, and you’ve got a power snack or breakfast. Pack this in a cooler bag if possible and enjoy on the run.To Make:
Mash up 1 banana inside a container of Greek yogurt.6. Sesame Cucumber Bites
Traveling could always use a nice refreshing snack, especially when you’re running around the airport, hiking up mountains, or just sitting out in the hot sun. These cucumber slices are hydrating, tasty, and super easy to whip up. Store them in a clean plastic bag or tupperware container for your afternoon pick-me-up.To Make:
In a large plastic bag place 2 sliced cucumbers, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, and a small pinch of Aleppo pepper or chile flakes. Mix everything up, remove the cucumber slices, and pack.7. Sweet Pea Hummus with Brown Rice Crackers
This snack is the perfect balance of protein, fiber, and clean carbohydrates. You can make a large batch before heading out and enjoy it when you feel like you need a boost, or even as a part of your mid-day meal. The brown rice crackers are a great alternative to pita or processed crackers, and stay fresh for weeks on end. The sweet pea hummus will keep well in a tupperware for a few hours and refrigerated overnight.To Make:
In a food processor, pulse one can of drained and rinsed chickpeas, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon tahini, 3 tablespoons lime juice, and 1 clove garlic with salt and pepper to season, until smooth. Add 2 ripe avocados and a pinch of cumin and pulse again until creamy. Place in tupperware containers and pair with your choice of brown rice crackers.For more of Tara’s tips and recipes, check out TheWholeTara.com.
