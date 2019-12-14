Using both arm rests, keeping the window shade up, snoring—these can all be considered bad airplane behavior. But what can actually get you punished?

What kind of poetic justice can we get when someone’s selfish actions result in our flight being delayed, diverted, or even grounded?

Picture it: You battled your way through Thanksgiving holiday traffic going to the airport, and waited in what felt like the world’s longest security line, only to have your flight turn around 45 minutes in because of a sick passenger. How upset would you be to find that the woman was faking illness to get a better seat? That’s exactly what happened to passengers on an American Airlines flight heading from Pensacola, Florida, to Miami on November 29, 2019. Passengers who cause flight delays or groundings can be fined by airlines seeking restitution for the costs of these diversions; they may even face criminal charges. The Washington Post reports that in the United States, fines levied by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) could be as much as $25,000 per violation. Unfortunately, it’s usually not the perpetrators who end up paying for their transgressions. More often than not, it’s the airlines, airports, and other passengers who suffer most. Case in point—no criminal charges have been filed against the woman on the Miami flight. While we wait for some justice from this outrageous incident, we’ve pulled together some recent crimes—from the ridiculous to the dangerous—and their punishments, to get a better idea of how much your bad behavior can really cost you. The farter Airline: Transavia Airlines

Punishment: Removed from the flight, banned from the airline

In a truly bizzare incident, a Transavia Airlines flight from Dubai to Amsterdam was grounded in Feburary 2018 because of a man who unapologetically passed gas through the entire flight. His actions resulted in a fight with the passengers seated beside him. The plane was diverted to Vienna and police removed the farter, the man he was fighting with, and—inexplicably—two women seated in the same aisle who were apparently uninvolved. All four passengers are now banned from the low-cost airline. The woman who yelled at a baby Airline: Delta Airlines

Punishment: Removed from flight, lost her job Susan Peirez, who yelled at a 19-year-old mother and her baby on a Delta Airlines flight on February 6, 2019, was not only escorted off the plane, but she also lost her job at the New York State Council on the Arts. Peirez was intially using obscenities while complaining about being seated in the back of the flight when Marissa Rundell asked her to stop using such language in front of her eight-month-old son. Peirez told Rundell to shut up, and shortly after, Rundell started recording a video of the incident. The situation escalated, with Peirez asking to sit farther from the baby and threatening to have the flight attendant fired, before she was removed from the plane. Rundell shared the video with her family, but it soon went viral and Peirez’s employers saw it. Courtesy of Shutterstock Many people try to sneak animals onto airplanes to avoid paying pet fees. The man who snuck his chubby cat onto his flight Airline: Aeroflot

Punishment: Loss of frequent flier status and 400,000 miles

On November 5, 2019, Mikhail Galin tricked Russian airline Aeroflot to subvert the carrier’s pet policies. At 22 pounds, Viktor the cat was too heavy to fly in the cabin, but Galin didn’t want his furry friend to have to ride in the cargo hold, so he pulled a bait and switch, finding a skinnier look-alike for the weigh-in. And he would have gotten away with it too, except that Galin couldn’t resist posting photos on social media. Aeroflot saw the post and removed Galin from its frequent flier program, wiping out the nearly 400,000 miles the jet-setter had accumulated. Galin, who learned about his punishment through news reports, has a lighthearted attitude about the whole thing, acknowledging the wrongdoing but not repenting. The couple that joined the Mile High Club Airline: United Airlines

Punishment: $500 Enrique Gonzales was fined $500 for performing a sexual act on a United flight to San Antonio on Feburary 3, 2019. It’s the maximum fine for the criminal offense of having sex in public, but Gonzales did escape a possible 90-day jail sentence. A couple from 2017 faced felony charges for a similar indiscretion (though it is not clear whether they were ever actually charged). Gonzales, who was arrested when the plane landed and had to pay a $1,000 bail, apologized, calling it a one-time mistake. His wife was not charged. Courtesy of Shutterstock A man caught vaping on a flight tried to claim he didn’t realize that smoking is prohibited on flights. The man who vaped on a plane Airline: Spirit

Punishment: Lifetime ban During a Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to New Orleans on June 4, 2019, a passenger took a smoke break in the plane’s bathroom and ended up being banned from the airline for life. Initially, he had attempted to smoke in the cabin, taking a drag from his e-cigarette and exhaling into a bag. When a flight attendant saw him and admonished him, he retreated to the bathroom, where he set off the smoke alarm. The man won’t face criminal charges—once on the ground, he was cooperative with the local sheriff’s department. But get this: He said he didn’t realize that smoking isn’t allowed on flights. The belligerent drunk Airline: Hawaiian Airlines

Punishment: $97,817 and three months’ probation

