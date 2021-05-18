Should Fully Vaccinated Guests Still Have to Wear Masks at Hotels?

In spring 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, AHLA developed a set of best practices for properties to adopt in order to protect staff and guests from coronavirus transmission, also known as its Safe Stay initiative.

After the CDC stated last week that those who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks in most settings, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has updated its mask guidelines for the hotel industry.

“In light of the recent CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, our Safe Stay guidelines will relax mask requirements for guests who are fully vaccinated,” Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO, said in a May 17 statement.

How will hotel staff or guests know who is vaccinated or not? The short answer is: They won’t.

“At this time, we are not asking hotels to require proof of vaccination status, but we do ask that all guests and workers, vaccinated or not, respect and honor these revised guidelines. Unvaccinated guests should wear face coverings at all times and practice physical distancing,” Rogers added.

To date, 47 percent of Americans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 37 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC’s vaccination tracker. As of last week, all adults and children ages 12 and older are eligible to access the vaccines.

What the CDC’s latest mask guidance means for travelers

On May 13, the CDC issued updated guidance for those who are fully vaccinated, stating that fully vaccinated people can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic and can do so (mostly) without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

Travelers, however, are still required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation when traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and when in U.S. airports and transit hubs. Fully vaccinated people must also still comply with state and local rules and regulations as well as those implemented by private businesses regarding mask wearing, social distancing, and other health and safety protocols.

Hotels can implement whatever policies they see fit for their employees and guests. The AHLA’s Safe Stay guidelines are voluntary and not set in stone—they are meant to serve as an industry standard.

The organization is also recommending that fully vaccinated hotel staff continue to wear masks, at least while indoors.

“As we await further direction on how CDC guidance applies to business, hotel employees should continue to wear face coverings indoors for the time being and follow local business and workplace guidance,” AHLA’s Rogers stated. “For vaccinated employees working outside, or not in close contact with others, our guidelines will permit hotels to implement protocols easing face covering requirements.”

The Washington, D.C.–based association represents all segments of the U.S. lodging industry and stated the country’s vaccination campaign offers “hope for recovery after a devastating year.”