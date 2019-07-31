Can Travel Make You Happy?

On a recent flight to Philadelphia, I was feeling glum: It was my third business trip in as many weeks, and I’d been missing my family since the minute I left my house. I was also sick. But when I landed in Philadelphia, I made a conscious decision to try to enjoy myself.

On a whim I went for dinner at Zahav, recently deemed the best restaurant in the United States by the James Beard Foundation. What followed was a spectacular meal of Israeli small plates: fried cauliflower with labneh and mint, fresh hummus served with wood-fired laffa bread, and a beef kebab that I’m still thinking about today. As my food arrived, I started talking to the woman next to me, who, it turned out, was also in Philadelphia on business and who lived near me in California. For the next two hours, we shared our dishes and talked about travel and the meandering path of life.

I went to my conference the next day, and afterwards snuck in a visit with my best friend from college. I continued my good eating tour with a fiery arrabiata pizza at Pizzeria Beddia, and enjoyed an uninterrupted hour wandering around the Barnes Foundation, where I was transfixed by paintings by Degas, Renoir, and Modigliani. Had my mood improved? Decidedly so. Was I happy? I was.