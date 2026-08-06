These Regent Hotels & Resorts Make Every Stay Feel Cinematic

Since 1971, Regent Hotels & Resorts has rolled out the red carpet in sought-after destinations, creating spaces designed to elevate guests above the noise. Today, Regent ushers in a new golden era of luxury hospitality, reimagining romance and beauty through a fresh, modern lens.

At Regent Santa Monica Beach, Regent Hong Kong, Regent Shanghai on the Bund, and Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, the allure of the silver screen shapes the experience, inviting guests into a world of cinematic glamour year-round.

Stay on the Pacific Coast at Regent Santa Monica Beach

A room at Regent Santa Monica Beach overlooking the Pacific Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

Regent Santa Monica Beach tells the Los Angeles story, where the shimmering light and endless blues of the Pacific Ocean take center stage. Long before it became one of Southern California’s most desirable neighborhoods, Santa Monica was a retreat for Hollywood’s leading stars, offering oceanfront tranquility just 30 minutes from the major studios.

That sense of ease flows throughout the hotel’s 167 rooms and suites, designed for privacy and escape. Interiors echo the softness of the coast and the elegance of old Hollywood, while floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of the legendary Pier. Beach Butler services and ocean-facing Personal Havens bring the shore even closer.

A breezy Californian lifestyle sets the mood, from detox sundaes and superfood smoothies at Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Café to restorative treatments at the West Coast’s first Guerlain Wellness Spa. As evening falls, sunset aperitifs at Orla Bar give way to convivial dinners accompanied by the rhythm of the waves.

Reserve a room on the French Riviera at Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel

A water view from a room at Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

From its belle époque soul to its contemporary elegance on La Croisette’s palm-lined promenade, Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, captivates from the moment of arrival. A defining landmark of the Côte d’Azur since its iconic white façade debuted in 1911, it remains one of the Riviera’s most celebrated addresses.

Each year, Cannes becomes the epicenter of the film world, drawing actors, directors, and tastemakers from across the globe. For 12 heady days, the stage is set as film icons pass through the hotel’s grand lobby enroute to the red carpet, though the spirit lives on in every season.

This curve of the coast has long been synonymous with effortless glamour, where guests raise a glass to expertly crafted cocktails at Bar°58 and days drift by on the soft white sand at the Carlton Beach Club. Sublime seafood and the award-winning Homer Lobster “Connecticut” Roll add a splash of joie de vivre to refined menus.

Suites, named after the eponymous stars of yesteryear, cocoon guests in elegant seclusion, whether overlooking the sea or the city. Designed by Tristan Auer, they pair original features with contemporary comfort, all bathed in the radiant Mediterranean light that flows through full-length windows.

Experience Regent Hong Kong overlooking Victoria Harbor

A lounge with a view of the skyline at Regent Hong Kong Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

Suspended above one of the film world’s most iconic backdrops, Regent Hong Kong overlooks Victoria Harbor, offering guests a front-row seat to the city’s pace. At Qura Bar, perfect pours set the scene, creating an effortlessly cinematic atmosphere, while cocktails and conversation are just the beginning of an exceptional dining experience.

Opulently modeled on a jade jewelry box, Lai Ching Heen’s refined Cantonese cuisine and the art of tea service reflect the city’s rich culinary heritage. With two Michelin stars and decades of acclaim, it remains one of Hong Kong’s not-to-miss dining destinations.

From waterway-facing rooms and suites all the way to the sumptuous Presidential Suite—an expansive residential-style abode complete with living and dining areas, a private gym, a palatial bathroom, a rooftop terrace, and an infinity pool—every accommodation is a sanctuary above the city.

Roll out the red carpet at Regent Shanghai on the Bund

Water and skyline views from Regent Shanghai on the Bund Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

Set along the Huangpu River, Regent Shanghai on the Bund occupies a privileged position in the city’s most storied district. It’s a place where history and modernity meet, and river views stretch across a skyline that mirrors Shanghai’s past, present, and future.

As the birthplace of Chinese cinema, the city has long been a center of creativity and cultural exchange. Today, its renowned international film festival and thriving arts scene attract filmmakers and audiences from around the world.

To match this global sensibility, the culinary landscape is as innovative as it is imaginative. At Harmonia Brasserie, chefs prepare cosmopolitan cuisine in an open kitchen that brings a sense of drama to every meal. Guests gather amid the serenity of the garden courtyard or on the terrace overlooking the river and the sweeping Bund.

Beyond the dining experience, suites feature private balconies, generous bathrooms, and expansive views, combining Chinese sophistication with contemporary design. Calm interiors provide a welcome contrast to the energy of the surrounding metropolis, while the sky-high pool and soothing wellness facilities invite guests to pause and recharge.

Across continents and coastlines, the properties in the Regent Hotels & Resorts portfolio transform travel into stories. From the Pacific and Mediterranean shorelines to the heart of cultural capitals, each destination offers guests their very own cinematic experience.