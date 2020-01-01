A Perfect Week in Los Angeles

No visit to Los Angeles is complete without shopping. The city has some of the best boutiques and most vibrant shopping districts in the world.
If you’re at the Waldorf Astoria, start the day in Beverly Hills, on the famous Rodeo Drive. Here you can flit in and out of such luxury boutiques as Bulgari, Fendi, La Perla, and Prada. If you’re at the Nomad, explore the Fashion District downtown, with retail options including Acne Studios, BNKR, Tanner Goods, Aesop, Heidi Merrick, and Mykita.
Eventually make your way over to Century City to check out the revivified Westfield Century City Mall. This destination recently re-opened after a two-year, $1-billion renovation. Under the new design and arrangements, the mall has VIP services with a concierge, as well as private suites where tired shoppers can relax.
Another shopping destination you shouldn’t miss: The Platform, an open-air development next to the Metro Expo Line’s Culver City Station. Organizers of this project see themselves as a community of independent merchants, influential chefs, and creative organizations. Notable shops here are Poketo, Freda Salvador, and Magasin. The Platform also doubles as a business incubator, giving startups a place to grow and gain customers in the early stages of their journeys. Refuel with a snack and coffee at Blue Bottle.
Later that night, go for dinner at Vespertine
, a Culver City dining experience like no other. Chef Jordan Kahn—who worked at the French Laundry and Per Se before going out on his own—has likened the restaurant to a spaceship for the way it transports people. The multi-course menu here is designed to delight every sense: dishes resemble sculptures; the interior design is deliberately sparse; and the music score piped in is original to the restaurant.