Experience the Ultimate California Coastal Itinerary

Depart from either Monterey or San Jose to fly nonstop to San Diego and explore further down the coast. Book your accommodations at the 211-room The Sofia Hotel , billed as a hotel that fosters balance and harmony. You can even bundle your stay with a sightseeing tour or craft beer experience.Grab a Danish or almond croissant for breakfast at Wayfarer Bread and Pastry , and get ready for a day of adventure exploring sea caves on kayaks . For a different view of the ocean, make time to wander the 29 gardens of the San Diego Botanic Garden You might choose to alternately stay under the red roofs of the famed Hotel del Coronado , though even if you don’t, schedule a guided walking tour of Coronado Island and hear stories of Navy SEALs as you stroll along the seaside. Although you could sail by day, dusk is the ideal time to head out on a sunset cruise to see San Diego by water. Complete your time by eating in-season fresh seafood at The Fishery . Whether you spread this itinerary over two days or keep it to one, San Diego is sure to capture your heart.