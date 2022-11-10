Experience the Ultimate California Coastal Itinerary

California is known for its long coastline, dotted with beautiful towns and stunning oceanside views. This itinerary focuses on exploring the coast, and includes art, history, and shopping for those who want to delve into the area beyond the water. Experience Big Sur and San Diego, coupled with a stay in Carmel-by-the-Sea, to allow for the ultimate experience in dreamy seaside California. By enjoying time immersed in nature among charming settings, this diverse trip brings to life the culture and gorgeous landscapes of California.

