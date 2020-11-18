British Airways and American Airlines Plan COVID-19 Testing for U.S. Travelers

British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying from the United States to London’s Heathrow Airport for COVID-19 in an effort to persuade the British government it should scrap rules requiring most international travelers to quarantine for 14 days.

The airline says the pilot program will offer voluntary testing starting November 25 in partnership with American Airlines for passengers flying to Heathrow from New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

Passengers will be tested 72 hours before departure, on arrival at Heathrow, and again three days after arrival. British Airways says its goal is to show that a single test 72 hours before takeoff is enough to ensure travelers aren’t carrying COVID-19, allowing authorities to end the quarantine requirement.

The predeparture test will be conducted at home by travelers, who will self-collect a nasal sample under the supervision of medical professionals by videoconference, BA said. The second test, which happens on arrival at Heathrow, will be a nasal swab conducted by health workers at the airport. The third test is a saliva sample taken alone by passengers three days after arrival in the United Kingdom.