San Francisco International Airport (SFO) employees can now get a rapid-result COVID-19 test at a new airport facility located at the International Terminal. Results are ready in less than an hour.

SFO has partnered with Dignity Health–GoHealth Urgent Care to provide employee testing both on-site and at nearby Dignity Health locations. The program launched with the testing of airline flight crews in late July.

As for when and whether passengers might have access to the testing, a SFO spokesperson told AFAR: “We have yet to make a decision about expanding this to passengers, but we hope the lessons learned from the current process will help inform that decision.”

The dedicated COVID-19 testing area at SFO is located just outside the terminal and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Employees can reserve a spot in advance online via the GoHealth Urgent Care site (they should receive a link from their employer).

Dignity Health already has a more than 20-year relationship with SFO through its St. Mary’s SFO Medical Clinic, which provides medical care to travelers and employees at the airport.

Courtesy of SFO SFO employees can reserve a COVID-19 test online.

Not long after SFO installed its new testing site for employees came the news that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plans on developing COVID-19 testing sites at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York—but specifically for passengers.

“How do you make sure you’re not getting infected from people coming in from other states?” Cuomo said during an August 24 press conference where he briefly discussed the plans.

“We’re actually setting up testing sites at our airports to be able to do faster testing of people coming in.”

The testing sites are being set up by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in conjunction with NYC Health + Hospitals, which operates the city’s public hospitals and clinics. Cuomo did not specify when the testing facilities would be up and running.

As of September 2, travelers coming from 33 states and territories must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into New York (or potentially face massive fines). Cuomo did not say how and whether the testing facilities would offer travelers an alternative to the quarantine requirement. As for international arrivals, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevenion (CDC) no longer has a quarantine requirement in place for travelers returning from abroad. It was not clear whether the testing could eventually be used to screen international travelers.

