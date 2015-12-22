The Top 10 Stories of 2015

It’s been a big year for AFAR.com; early in 2015 we launched AFAR’s online content section, The Wayfarer, to bring you everything from insider tips to travelogues, “where to gos” and “what to knows.” We now have over 800 posts under our belt, and we’ve truly enjoyed writing every single one for you. We each have our own top stories (more on that later!), but the numbers are finally in: here are your favorite posts from 2015.

1. Where to Travel This Year, According to Your Astrological Sign by Danielle Walsh

In the most popular post of the year Danielle Walsh asked an evolutionary astrologer for advice on the best way to travel for each sign, from hangliding in Rio for the Aireses to wine tasting in Sonoma for the Libras. So the question is, was your 2015 travel written in the stars.

2. The Top 10 Destinations on Our 2016 Travel List by Julia Cosgrove

Following closely on the heels of the most popular story about where to travel in 2015 was Julia Cosgrove’s recent piece on where to travel in 2016. From the American Southwest to Tasmania to Nepal, we looked at some of the places we’re most excited about for next year, and why.

3. Meet the Couple Who “Retired” to Airbnb by Aislyn Greene

Aislyn Greene’s interview with Debbie and Michael Campbell highlights how the couple is redefining what it means to be a retiree. After renting their house in Seattle, the two now live on the road and in Airbnbs, taking turns picking the next location. Talk about life goals!

4. What It’s Like to Travel to Greece Right Now by Jeremy Saum

When Jeremy Saum visited Greece in the middle of the country’s financial crisis he found that, aside from some minor ATM stress, not much is different for the average traveler. Greece is still, undisputably, an incredible destination.

5. 7 Amazing Airport Apps That Make Your Flight Suck Less by Kayla Matthews

From apps that will tell you the approximate wait-time of the security line to apps that will show you exactly where you can get a good cup of coffee, Kayla Matthews rounded up all the apps that make airports a little more bearable.

6. 8 Surprising Things That are Actually Offensive in Europe by Chris Ciolli

The victory sign means something totally different in the UK. Chris Ciolli created the ultimate guide to avoiding all those little social faux pas for anyone traveling in Europe—everything from the appropriate time to order a cappucino in Italy and to always toast with alcohol (never with soda) in Spain.

7. 8 U.S. National Parks You Need to See in Your Lifetime by Matt Bell

Every reason to get outside is a good one, but this collection of excursions is the best reason. Matt Bell outlines 8 different trips to different U.S. National Parks, complete with the recommended number of days, every can’t-miss trail and the best ways to dig below the tourist surface.

8. The 4 Best Frequent Flyler Programs in North America by Todd Bliwise

Confused about which Frequent Flyer program to go with? Not any more! Todd Bliwise breaks down the advantages and disadvantages to the 4 best programs around.

9. QUIZ: What is Your Spirit City by Samantha Juda

Ever been to a new city and felt immediatly at home? If not, Samantha Juda’s quiz just might be the key to figuring out which metropolis is meant for you.

10. The 16 Films That Inspired Us to Travel by Danielle Walsh

Danielle Walsh asked AFAR staffers which movies most inspired us to start traveling, from The Darjeeling Limited to Cinema Paradiso. The resulting list will not only give you a list of movies to binge-watch over the holidays, but inspire some major wanderlust for next year.