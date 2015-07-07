Tips + NewsTrending News
By Jeremy Saum
  •  July 07, 2015

What It’s Like to Travel to Greece Right Now

I just got back from Greece. And, for a traveler, everything was OK.

What It’s Like to Travel to Greece Right Now

Photo by Lara Dalinsky

I returned from a 16-day trip to Greece on Sunday, and the first question everyone has been asking is, how were you affected by the crisis? The answer is…not very much at all. The biggest inconvenience we faced was that there were a few times when we had to go to several ATMs before we found one that actually had cash to dispense. When that was the case, we might have had to stand in line for all of about five minutes. Even when the banks imposed a 60 euro a day limit on withdrawals, that didn’t seem to apply to those of us who were accessing American bank accounts. Plus, most places we went took credit cards.

We traveled in the Peloponnese, up to Meteora, spent a couple days in Athens, and then went to Santorini and Mykonos. From talking to people who deal with tourists in the areas outside of Athens, it seemed like they’re not feeling the crisis much at all. They’re seeing fewer Greek tourists, but international visits are still going strong. Nick, the owner of our guesthouse in Santorini, Langas Villas, said they’d been booked solid since April. And in Athens, it really felt like business as usual. We were there on a Saturday night, and wandering through the Plakas and Monastiraki districts in downtown, the sidewalk cafés, shops, and restaurants were lively and full of people—Greeks and tourists alike. The signs of crisis we saw were more casualties of the long economic downturn Greece has suffered: unfinished construction projects sitting abandoned, empty car dealerships.

We flew out the morning of the referendum, and talking to people before the vote, we got the sense that they weren’t expecting much to change no matter which way the vote went. It wasn’t going to change the facts of the economic situation, and nobody knew how it would affect the negotiations. Our cab driver on Saturday night said he hoped that the No vote would win, just to give other countries hope that they could stand up to the European bureaucrats.

Having said all this, we were lucky. Our trip went smoothly. Our brand-new rental car didn’t break down. We didn’t have to go to the emergency room. If any of those kinds of things had happened, maybe we would’ve seen more cracks in the system. Instead, we saw what makes Greece an incredible destination. The scenery is beautiful—I recommend the drive over the mountains from Sparti to Kalamata—the history is almost overwhelming, and, if you’re going soon, it’s worth the trip just for the tomatoes.

So if you’re going, I would suggest getting a stash of euros before you leave, just in case. It’ll save you some ATM stress. And obviously, stay abreast of what’s happening. But from my experience, there’s no reason to cancel your trip. In fact, bringing Euros to spend in Greece is one small way to help.

Want to plan a trip? Check out our ultimate travel guide to Greece!

Jeremy Saum
From Our Partners
A bird's eye view of a long, straight beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. Beaches
Why This Beach Destination is a Fall Favorite
Sponsored by
The Paradise Pool flanked by blue lawn chairs and palm trees at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona
Hotels
Stay in the Same Iconic Southwestern Resort as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe
Sponsored by
The Santiago Calatrava-designed Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge spans Dallas’ Trinity River.
Art + Culture
What a Local Artist Loves Most About Dallas
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Two men on a street in Europe communicating with arm gestures
Travel Tips + Etiquette
4 Ways to Overcome Language Barriers When Traveling
July 02, 2024 06:10 PM
 · 
Anna Mindess
Traveler with bright orange backpack looking out the airport window at an airplane taking off
Air Travel News
Could This Airline’s New Seat-Map Tool Make Flying Less Stressful for Women?
July 01, 2024 06:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Comprehensive travel insurance plus a medical evacuation program are a key combination for travel safety.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
What to Do When You Get Hurt or Sick on a Trip
June 29, 2024 11:31 AM
 · 
Billie Cohen
Illustration of a person with brown hair and a sun hat looking nervously at an open suitcase with various folded items in it
Travel Tips + Etiquette
I’m a Travel Editor Who Gets Major Pre-Trip Anxiety. These Are My Coping Tools.
June 28, 2024 01:54 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran