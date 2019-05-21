Best U.S. Beaches for Beginning Surfers

Hawaii’s Waikiki Beach is legendary among surfers, and its Canoes break is one of the best spots in the nation to pick up new surfing skills.

Surf’s up: These laid-back beaches and friendly breaks are ideal for beginner surfers looking to learn the basics.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to surf, you’re far from alone. Surfing is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country—and will likely become even more so when the sport makes its debut at the 2020 Olympics in Japan. And as surf simulators (via artificial wave pools) grow in popularity nationwide, even landlocked wannabes don’t have to travel to the coasts to learn. For the foreseeable future, though, the ideal place for surfing novices is at the beach, the way the Polynesians (who invented the sport) have been doing it for centuries. The best beginning beaches have a lot in common: sandy bottoms (rather than rocky ones or coral reefs) that won’t scrape you when you fall, local surfers who are forgiving of newbie mistakes, and a break that doesn’t require a long paddle out to meet the waves. With those parameters in mind, here are eight great beaches for learning to surf across the United States, from Hawaii to Florida. Waikiki Beach

Honolulu, Hawaii

Nothing says surfing like legendary Waikiki Beach on Oahu, and the break named Canoes is at the heart of it, set directly across from the pink behemoth hotel known as The Royal Hawaiian. Yes, it’s crowded here, but at this exceptional beginners spot, the spirit of aloha prevails, and there are enough waves to go around. The rides are consistent and long, breaking both left and right, and the scenery looking toward the beach is memorable, especially the ancient volcano of Diamond Head. Surfboard rentals abound at Waikiki. Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock Situated at the northern end of California’s Monterey Bay, Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz is one of the best spots on the West Coast to learn how to surf. Cowell Beach

Santa Cruz, California Though Santa Cruz lost the legal trademark of “Surf City” to Huntington Beach in Southern California, it remains one of the best spots on the West Coast for beginner surfers. Tucked into a cove between the wharf and Lighthouse Point, at the northern end of Monterey Bay, Cowell Beach is protected from winds and easy to paddle out to. Locals are patient because surf schools regularly hold lessons here, especially in summer when the south swells roll in. Note that you’ll want to rent a wetsuit if you don’t have one because the water is chilly year-round here. There’s a surf rental shop, Cowells Beach Surf Shop, directly across from the wharf. Devil’s Punchbowl State Natural Area

Otter Rock, Oregon This sandy break, set within the Devil’s Punchbowl State Natural Area, about 120 miles west of Portland, is so popular that it’s often called the Waikiki of Oregon. Protected from the winds by coastal bluffs and a huge headland to the north, the surf here is generally gentle. However, the water is cold year-round, making wetsuits mandatory. As protected parkland, the coastline is pleasantly undeveloped, and there’s plenty of room for surfers to spread out. Close-by Pura Vida Surf Shop rents equipment. Photo by Joe Stone/Shutterstock Florida’s Cocoa Beach offers conditions that are ripe for surfing (in fact, lauded surfer Kelly Slater, who still resides in town, honed his legendary skills on these waves). Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach, Florida

Cocoa Beach, a barrier island 60 miles east of Orlando, identifies itself as the surfing capital of the East Coast. It’s also where 11-time world champion and legend Kelly Slater grew up surfing and still lives today. Most surfers head to the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier, where the water is warm, the bottom is sandy, and the relatively small waves break year-round—all of which make it an excellent spot for beginners. Numerous surf shops rent equipment and give lessons, including Ron Jon Surf Shop, the largest surf shop in the world. Sea Isle City Beach

Sea Isle City, New Jersey This five-mile stretch of white-sand beach, just over 20 miles north of New Jersey’s southern tip at Cape May, is a bona fide surfing community, with dedicated surfing beaches every few blocks (from 26th to 82nd streets). The surf breaks, spread out over the length of the beaches, are perfect for beginners, with a sandy bottom and gentle waves. Various surf shops in the area rent equipment. Photo by Alvis Upitis/Alamy Stock Photo A rocky breakwater protects the small bay at Kahaluu Beach on the Big Island, lending it calm waves that are well-suited to beginner surfers. Kahaluu Beach

Big Island, Hawaii This family-friendly beach just south of the Big Island town of Kailua-Kona attracts surfers of all levels, where beginners can practice standing up on smaller waves near the shore. A rocky breakwater protects the small bay, keeping the water relatively calm (which is why it’s also a very popular snorkeling spot). Because the water is shallow and the bottom is rocky, though, note that it’s a good idea to wear booties. Across the street, Kahaluu Surf and Sea offers rentals and lessons. South Padre Island

South Padre Island, Texas

