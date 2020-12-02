Travel InspirationAFAR Travelers’ Awards
By Staff
  •  December 2, 2020

The Best Hotels in the World: 2020 AFAR Travelers’ Awards

When the hotel is a destination unto itself.
The Best Hotels in the World: AFAR Travelers’ Awards

Fly me to the Four Seasons Bora Bora, please.

Photo by Barbara Kraft

Where are you dreaming of going this year? AFAR readers cast more than 150,000 votes in our annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards to honor their favorite hotels, cruises, airlines, trips, and destinations. This year, while we stayed rooted at home, our readers reminisced over memorable stays at Parisian icons, Moroccan riads, and Great Smoky Mountain retreats. We hope this comprehensive list of winners helps spark your wanderlust and inspire your next trip.

Beach Hotel

Winner:

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico


 It may be only 22 miles west of San Juan, but Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve feels a world away from any semblance of city life. The resort has a spectacular location on a three-mile stretch of beach on Puerto Rico’s north shore. Following a 2018 renovation, every room is beachfront, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that disappear into ocean views, plus deep soaking tubs, outdoor showers shaded by gardens, and either spacious balconies or private plunge pools. Book Now: expedia.com

Design Hotel

Winner:

Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco


 Commissioned in 2006 by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Royal Mansour is like a medina within the city’s medina. Fifty-three private riads, each three stories high, feel like mini-palaces, with open-air courtyards and on-call butlers. Every detail is an homage to Moroccan craftsmanship, down to the gorgeous zellige ceramic tiles, intricately carved woods, and molded plasterwork created by local artisans. Book Now: expedia.com

Grande Dame Hotel

Winner:

The Ritz Paris


 Our readers have flocked to the Ritz Paris since its 2016 renovation—a four-year, $450 million affair led by starchitect Thierry Despont. He wisely retained iconic features like the red entry carpet and the hotel’s signature amber scent, but also incorporated subtle touches like a heightened lobby ceiling and the addition of peaceful landscaped gardens, and bold statements such as a retractable glass roof on the patio. Overall, too, the number of guest rooms was reduced to 142, and the number of staff was raised to 630. Book Now: expedia.com

Wellness Hotel

Winner:

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Resort & Spa


 Back-to-back wins confirm our readers adore this healing experience in the Sonoran Desert. Arizona honey, agave nectar, adobe clay, and more infuse spa treatments at this Southwestern retreat. Guests stay active during one-on-one fitness classes (including one designed specifically for frequent travelers), refuel at Sprouts spa restaurant, or enjoy the mountain views from a poolside perch. Book Now: expedia.com

Epic Stay

Winner:

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora


 At this four-time Travelers’ Choice winner, guests rejuvenate during a massage in an overwater bungalow, learn traditional Polynesian fishing techniques on deep-sea expeditions, or simply relax looking out over the crystalline lagoon. Book Now: expedia.com

International Hotel

Winner:

Park Hyatt, Tokyo


 Immortalized in the film Lost in Translation, the modernist Park Hyatt may have the sexiest cocktail bar in all of Tokyo. The rest of the hotel—set on the upper floors of the three connecting columns of the 770-foot Shinjuku Park Tower—is just as attractive, with a bamboo garden, swimming pool, and restaurant seated high in the sky. Book Now: hyatt.com

U.S. Hotel

Winner:

The Fairmont, San Francisco


 Atop Nob Hill, the Fairmont sits like a queen on her throne, reigning over San Francisco with a century of stories behind her (the hotel opened in 1906). She’s also a bit mercurial, known to ask the staff of the Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar to stage the occasional indoor thunderstorm for the tourists in her court. Book Now: expedia.com

Food and Wine Experience

Winner:

Blackberry Farm, Tennessee


 America’s dreamiest luxury farm retreat is on a 9,200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains. In addition to several gardeners, the farm employs its own butcher, cheese maker, and beekeeper, along with a preservationist who makes pickles, jams, and jellies. The staff raise sheep, pigs, and chickens on the estate and forage the land for mushrooms, berries, ramps, wild crab apples, and muscadines—which you’ll share at the table with other guests (all meals are included in your stay). Book Now: blackberryfarm.com

>> Next: The Best Destinations in the World: AFAR Travelers’ Awards

Staff
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by
The rooftop pool of 1 Hotel Toronto
Health + Wellness
Where to Recharge in Toronto, From Spas to Lake Ontario
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotels
17 Magical Tree House Hotels Around the World
October 2, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A tram in Amsterdam featuring an image of Yayoi Kusama and depictions of her art for her Stedelijk Museum exhibit
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Final Major Exhibit Is Taking Place in Amsterdam
October 2, 2026 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A humpback whale breaching in Alaska
Cruise
Ship Strikes Are Among the Biggest Threats to Whales. One Cruise Line Wants to Help Change That
October 1, 2026 01:36 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
3 people with dirt bikes practice figure eights in a field in British Columbia
Outdoor Adventure
I Crashed, Stalled, and Slayed a Few Dragons at Dirt Bike Camp in British Columbia
October 1, 2026 08:30 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Read More