AutoCamp’s Airstream-Fueled Version of Glamping to Open on Cape Cod This Spring

The luxury camping outfitter, which offers tents and pod suites in addition to Airstreams, is now taking reservations for its first East Coast location.

share this article

This April, AutoCamp, a glamping company known for its charming Airstream lodgings, will become the latest luxury outdoors experience to set up camp on the East Coast. In the American West, nature lovers have long flocked to the Instagrammable safari-style tents and Airstream stays that have sprung up around beloved national parks, but until recently, East Coasters had fewer options. Then, in 2018, a few glamping titans began an eastward expansion: Collective Retreats opened a new glamping spot on Governors Island that year, and Under Canvas Acadia announced its debut in Maine soon after (it officially opens in May 2021). Starting April 1, 2021, Massachusetts will get the luxury camping experience it so badly deserves, when AutoCamp Cape Cod opens just outside of Falmouth, Massachusetts, which is about a 90-minute drive from Boston, or a 3.5-hour drive from New York City. This new spot will not only be the company’s first East Coast location but it also will be the first AutoCamp outside California. Currently the company has outposts in Sonoma and Yosemite. In February 2021, it announced upcoming sites in Joshua Tree, Zion, and the Catskills that will open later in 2021 and 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Like its California counterparts, AutoCamp Cape Cod will be open year-round and offer three different suite types: Airstreams, canvas safari-style tents, and X Suites, pod- or tiny house–like structures that are ADA-accessible. Each custom-designed Airstream and X Suite, both of which start from $129 per night, will have a queen-sized Tempur-Pedic bed with plush linens, a sofa that converts to a second bed, a bathroom with designer toiletries, and heat and air-conditioning. The budget-friendly tents start from $159 and are only available from April through October when rates for the other room types are higher. Each is equipped with a king-sized Tempur-Pedic bed, a sofa that converts to a second bed, electricity, and a combination fan and heater. (Bathrooms for the tents are located in the common building.) All suites have private fire pits immediately adjacent to the rooms. The property will also feature an 8,100-square-foot common building dubbed the “Clubhouse.” Guests can relax in the midcentury-modern lounge and, in the chillier months, warm up by the indoor fireplace while sipping cold brew and kombucha from the onsite bar. The Clubhouse will also feature a retail shop, where outdoor chefs can buy s’mores kits and meal kits with locally sourced products. There will be plenty to do onsite, including yoga and meditation programs, a campfire speaker series, live music, and local beverage tastings. But guests can also catch the ferry from nearby Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard for a day trip or borrow bikes and cycle the Shining Sea Bikeway, a 10.7-mile paved path that passes by cranberry bogs, sand dunes, and the Salt Pond Bird Sanctuary. And of course, this area has some excellent beaches.

Article continues below advertisement

The sustainability-minded AutoCamp has also pledged to restore over 22,000 square feet of wetlands with native plants on the property, which will not only expand the important local wetland habitat and reduce water runoff but also eventually enhance the natural experience for guests. Better still? AutoCamp Cape Cod is dog friendly and will offer pet kits with a blanket, food and water bowls, and treats. Because Fido deserves a vacation too. Reservations are open now for April 2021 through January 2o22, at autocamp.com/cape-cod and expedia.com. This article was originally published on March 3, 2020; it was updated on February 10, 2021, to include current information. >>Next: Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.