AutoCamp Is Opening 3 New Airstream Glamping Sites

The newest California AutoCamp location will be open in the town of Joshua Tree just outside of the national park.

The luxury camping outfitter will double the number of properties it runs when sites in Joshua Tree, Zion, and the Catskill Mountains open starting this fall.

Add this to your list of socially distanced trips to take: AutoCamp is opening three new U.S. locations of its luxury campsites with stylish accommodations in sleek Airstreams and glamping tents. AutoCamp Joshua Tree will open in fall 2021, followed by locations near Zion National Park in Utah and in New York’s Catskill Mountains in spring 2022. The Catskills location will be AutoCamp’s second East Coast location, following the upcoming opening this spring of AutoCamp Cape Cod. Established in 2013, AutoCamp has two locations in California—near Yosemite National Park and the Russian River in Sonoma County—that are currently open and operating with contactless check-in and a text message–based concierge service, among other socially distant safety measures in place to protect guests and staff against COVID-19. When the new locations open, they will bring the total number of AutoCamp sites to six, effectively doubling the number of properties the company operates across the United States. Here’s what you can look forward to at the new sites. AutoCamp Joshua Tree Opening fall 2021 Located just outside of its namesake national park, AutoCamp Joshua Tree will feature 47 Airstreams, 4 accessible suites, and 4 X Suites spread across 25 acres when it opens this fall. While some of these units will come with outdoor showers, all of them will feature updated HVAC systems to accommodate year-round travel even during the hottest months in the summer.

In addition to AutoCamp mainstays like a general store stocked with food and drinks and a common building known as the “Clubhouse,” the Joshua Tree property will also feature an outdoor bar, a hybrid plunge pool–hot tub, as well as a mobile kitchen designed for pop-up chef residencies. Rendering by HKS Architects and Narrative Design Studio The Clubhouse at AutoCamp Joshua Tree will serve as the focal point of the luxury camping resort. Inspired by arched metal Quonset huts, the design of the Clubhouse at Joshua Tree is meant to be a nod to local midcentury modern architecture while also blending into the natural desert landscape. Guests will find artwork both indoors and out here, including a wall sculpture by Ana DiGiallonardo, an outdoor mural by Jaque Fragua, plus a tapestry by the Avo design studio hung in the lounge. To reduce the site’s environmental impact, AutoCamp Joshua Tree will have an onsite water treatment system and solar panels on the Clubhouse, while the landscaping will feature ultra-low use water plants. Those who plan on visiting Joshua Tree to go stargazing will also be happy to hear AutoCamp will use dark-sky compliant lighting to protect the area’s status as an International Dark Sky Park. Specific opening dates for this fall aren’t available yet, but you can sign up to get first access at autocamp.com/joshua-tree now. A $250 Explorer package includes $250 in room credits for when the property opens, plus $25 in retail credit to use at the general store, and exclusive invitations to Joshua Tree events. The $500 Summit Club package includes a $500 room credit, $25 in retail credit, a DIY Grill Kit, an AutoCamp Joshua Tree x Block Shop bandana, complimentary upgrades, and more. AutoCamp Zion Opening spring 2022 When AutoCamp Zion opens in Utah in spring 2022, it will have 72 Airstreams, 10 luxury tents, 5 accessible suites, and 4 X Suites for guests to book. Located just outside Zion National Park—making it an ideal basecamp for hikers—this site will have access to the banks of the Virgin River and views of Gooseberry Mesa. AutoCamp Catskills Opening spring 2022 Also opening in spring 2022, AutoCamp Catskills will be located just an hour or so north of New York City, making it the company’s second East Coast location. It will have 65 Airstreams, 10 luxury tents, 10 cabins, 5 accessible suites, 5 X Suites, and a Clubhouse inspired by the architecture of the barns you’ll often see in this agricultural region. >> Next: Essential Camping Gear for a Very Comfy Night Under the Stars

