Under Canvas Will Make Glampers of Us All

Get ready to glamp, East Coasters: Under Canvas is finally bringing its safari-style tent accommodations to Acadia and the Hudson Valley in 2020. The news comes about five months after the company announced that it would set up four new sites in California next year. Together these new openings will almost double Under Canvas’s current collection of eight sites.

“East Coast camp locations have been a long time coming,” says Under Canvas cofounder and CEO Sarah Dusek. The glamping brand opened its first location in Yellowstone in 2012, and right now, most of its locations have catered to outdoors lovers in the western United States with campsites near beloved national parks, including Glacier, the Grand Canyon, and Zion. Its most easterly camp is just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

But Under Canvas has had its eye on a coast-to-coast expansion. According to Dusek, the company has received more requests for a camp near Acadia than any other national park location. And the new Hudson Valley spot will bring the brand’s outdoor luxury within a two-hour drive of Manhattan.

Slated to be Under Canvas’s first East Coast location, the Acadia camp will feature 75 safari-style tents and sit on 100 acres of land—75 percent of which will be completely undisturbed. Guests will be able to spend the day exploring the site’s 1,200 feet of rocky Maine coastline, or they can make the 25-minute drive to Cadillac Mountain Trail and Acadia National Park.